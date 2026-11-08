This Swiss doubles champ was briefly associated with French Open winner Yannick Noah's father; Now, she looks to be one amongst the elite

CHENNAI: AS the overcast clouds kept thickening and thinning due to rains here on Sunday, the firecrackers were relentless. And when most of the Deepavali-celebrating crowd entered the SDAT Tennis Stadium, they expected an equally intense performance from the all-Indian pair of Vaishnavi Adkar and Rutuja Bhosale in the doubles final of the Chennai Open, a WTA 250 Tour level event.

But it was not to be, as their opponents and Swiss pair of Simona Waltert and Naima Karamoko extinguished the Indian spark to win their first WTA doubles title. And in the dominant 6-2, 6-0 win against the pair, Karamoko was the star of the evening. Positioned near the court, she anticipated the returns from the Indian duo and gained points by intercepting them. The Indian duo tried switching places but were no match for Karamoko, who was quick enough to see where the ball went next.

Karamoko’s path to tennis had a significant pitstop. Born to parents, who have their roots from Ivory Coast and Sweden, she held onto tennis, after trying ‘a little bit of football, basketball, athletics, swimming and diving.’ After choosing the racquet, she was briefly associated with Yannick Noah's father, Zacharie, a Cameroonian footballer. Yannick remains the last Frenchman to win the French Open in 1983.

“There was a camp run by his father. I don't remember anything specific anymore, but it was a great experience. I was like 11 years old, so it was mainly trying to understand how to play and learning the techniques. I think it was also interesting to see someone other than a Swiss tennis player. As a person, it made me grow, for sure,” she recalled.

While her career only began at around 16, the transition to a doubles player recently has earned her dividends. Karamoko is ranked 99th in the WTA doubles rankings. “At first, I was playing singles, and I've always enjoyed playing doubles as well, but the decision of playing only doubles was made less than two years ago,” the 29-year-old said. Her goal for next year is to make regular appearances at the Grand Slams. “The next goal is to play in the Grand Slams. I'm getting closer to it, so hopefully it will happen soon. (Reaching the) Top 100 was my first goal; I didn't know when it would come, but I always knew that it would,” she signed off.