Norris wins rain-hit Sao Paulo Grand Prix race as Mercedes clinch teams' title and double

SAU PAULO: Lando Norris picked his way through the rainstorms on Sunday to claim a second consecutive victory for McLaren in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix as Mercedes clinched the constructors' championship and a famous title double.
The 26-year-old outgoing 2025 world champion came home 14.6 seconds clear of Red Bull's four-time champion Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar to record his 14th career victory and the 50th podium.
Verstappen started from 21st on the grid and delivered another bravura drive while George Russell finished fourth, after starting fifth and spinning in the pitlane, for Mercedes ahead of teammate Kimi Antonelli, who finished fifth, seven days after becoming the youngest champion.
The 20-year-old had started from the front row alongside pole-sitter Norris and endured a difficult race, but it was enough to ensure that Mercedes outscored Ferrari to take a ninth teams' title.
"That was a very tough race," said Norris.
"It was difficult with the launches off the line, a lot of challenges, going to slicks in the wet and so tough when you are pushing! But I kept it cool and made no mistakes and it is nice to be on the top step again."
Verstappen said: "It was a challenging race! The first laps were so important. We were strong on the inters, but then it was not so good but starting P21 and finishing on the podium is a good result."
Hadjar, having taken his third podium of the year and led a Grand Prix for the first time, added: "That was so difficult. The switching from inters to softs and then back again! Very tricky to drive and then more rain."
The race began with a spectacular opening lap as Antonelli, with an excellent start, led into the Senna Esses as Norris struggled from his 20th pole and Lawson moved up to third in the Curva do Sol.
Behind them, Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen made light of their back-of-the-grid starts and were ninth and 10th within two laps as plumes of spray rose throughout the field.
By lap six, Norris had recovered to pass Liam Lawson while Antonelli was 5.1 seconds clear and instructed to keep his tyres cool. All were on intermediates as the track began to dry with heavy rain forecast.
Verstappen and Antonelli delayed their stops, allowing Norris to take advantage of his earlier stop to warm his tyres and, when Antonelli spun at the start of lap 20 on cold rubber, he took the lead.
On lap 50, Norris pitted again, returning third behind McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, who let him by, before he took second when Hadjar pitted on lap 51, leaving the 2025 champion 7.4 seconds behind his successor.
Antonelli came in again on lap 55, handing Norris the lead. Again. He rejoined fifth behind Russell, with the Red Bulls second and third. It began drizzling and then intensified into rain.
Norris pitted on lap 63 for intermediate tyres, followed by Verstappen and the rest – with Antonelli released into the exit path of Franco Colapinto and Hamilton spinning – as conditions deteriorated in the final laps