I was starving for this medal: Shooter Niraj after winning Worlds bronze & Olympic quota

CHENNAI: Shooter Niraj Kumar had been longing for an individual medal at the elite level for some time. He had come close a few times but had eventually fallen short of his target. Despite that, he never stopped believing in his abilities and he knew he'd eventually reach his goal. His persistence finally paid off on Wednesday.

The shooter, who hails from a nondescript village in Punjab, captured a bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions in the ongoing ISSF World Championships in Doha, Qatar. Consequently, the 26-year-old also earned an Olympic quota for the LA28 Games.

It was a rollercoaster final with most shooters, barring gold winner Dmitrii Pimenov of Russia, guilty of spraying the bullets on numerous occasions and Niraj was one of the strugglers at the early stage — kneeling stage. The rifle 3P, as the name suggests, consists of kneeling, prone and standing. However, Niraj found his range in the prone series — prone is one of his strengths — to climb the ladder before maintaining the podium place in the elimination stages. Niraj, in fact, had a good opportunity to walk away with a silver medal but was pipped by Jany Patrik of Slovakia, who just edged the Indian after a good shot.

Since Patrik (he had already won a quote in 10m air rifle event earlier) was ineligible for quota, World No 1 Jon-Hermann Hegg of Norway, who narrowly missed out on a podium after his fourth-place effort, clinched the third and final quota on offer in the competition. Given that he had been waiting for this occasion for long, Niraj was thrilled with the day's outcome. "It's gradually sinking in. I realise it was quite a big step. It's a great feeling," he told The New Indian Express from Doha.

"I was chasing an individual medal for quite some time. I was starving for this medal. I finally grabbed it. I had high hopes, I had reached the finals, this year and last year but I had never won a medal. To win both (medal and quota), the amount of happiness, words are not enough to express my feeling," he added.