Wrestlers Manisha, Sujeet & Aman set to compete at Commonwealth C'ships

CHENNAI: Recently-crowned world champion in 59kg weight category, Manisha Bhanwala, apart from Asian Games gold medallists — Sujeet Kalkal (65kg) and Aman Sehrawat (57kg) — are set to compete at the Commonwealth Wrestling Championships scheduled in Polokwane, South Africa from December 4 to 6. Interestingly, these wrestlers will not take part in the selection trials scheduled on Friday to pick the senior teams. As a national federation can field two wrestlers in each weight category, these wrestlers will be part of the second team. It was learnt that these wrestlers may compete at the tournament at no cost to the government.

The championships will also see participation from U17 and U20 wrestlers, taking the maximum strength of a national team to 90 (30 each in all three styles — men's freestyle and Greco-Roman and women's wrestling). Add it to the second squad, the strength can go up to 180.

It should be noted that Aman skipped the World Championships while Sujeet returned without a medal from the event. Despite a below-par performance from their male counterparts, the women wrestlers made history at the Worlds by winning a gold, two silver and one bronze. "We have received a request each from Aman, Sujeet and Manisha that they want to compete in the event but without taking part in trials. They said they would go to the event on their own. In a way it creates opportunity for other wrestlers as they can win the trials and compete without worrying about the financial aspect," a source in the know of things told this daily.

Notably, the WFI already conducted trials on November 6 to select U17 and U20 teams for the event. The source said that the 55kg weight category in the U20 women's team is up for grabs and a trial for the same will be conducted on Friday. "A wrestler missed her flight and could not take part in the previous trials. Similarly, there are a few, who lost trials in the 53kg and 57kg and wanted to be part of the team. So all these wrestlers can now compete in the trials and book a berth in the team."

The selected wrestlers — two from senior category and one each from U17 and U20 age groups — will then attend a camp in the lead up to the tournament. "Women will camp at the IG Stadium in New Delhi while the men wrestlers will attend a camp at SAI centre in Lucknow. After this tournament, the camp will be discontinued for some time as the wrestlers have to represent their respective states and employers (Railway Sports Promotion Board and Services Sports Control Board) in the national championships," added the source.