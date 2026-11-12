US withdraws from U17 World Cup in Qatar over security fears

LOS ANGELES: The United States withdrew Wednesday from the upcoming Under-17 soccer World Cup in Qatar due to concerns about security in the Middle East.

Players were informed of the decision just over a week before the tournament is due to begin on November 19, in a letter sent by the sport's US governing body.

"We are writing to inform you of the difficult decision to cancel our World Cup pre-camp and our planned participation in the World Cup," said the letter, seen by AFP.

"We are extremely proud of the preparation by our players and coaches to represent the US in the World Cup.

"Unfortunately, in light of current circumstances including the US State Department's Level 3 Travel Advisory for Qatar and related directives for Embassy staff and families, we are no longer able to participate in the tournament.

"The well-being of our players and staff will always be our top priority."

The war in the Middle East began in February with joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which retaliated by targeting, among others, Gulf countries allied with Washington.

Diplomatic efforts to end the conflict have been punctuated by repeated threats from the United States and Israel to resume bombardments of Iran.