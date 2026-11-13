Gujarat in focus as IOA elections gather pace

CHENNAI: The Indian Olympic Association election has started to take shape. After a stern warning by the International Olympic Committee, India would anxiously be looking at the November 26 bid presentation. The IOC is not happy with the way Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOMs) took place. One significant meeting apparently took place on the sidelines of the national sports awards on Friday. London Olympic medallist Gagan Narang has been projected as the next IOA president and would be supported by some of the national sports federations whose nominated members are from Gujarat.

What seems clear is that the election is being projected as Gujarat versus the rest. This is evident from the fact that Gagan, who could be running for the president's post, too shifted his base that includes his academy and other activities to Gujarat. With the 2030 Commonwealth Games scheduled in Amdavad (Ahmedabad), the powers that be could want more people from Gujarat in the all-important body.

There has been a sprinkling of attendance at the dinner huddle but the numbers apparently were not very big. This was a concern as the new names doing the rounds for the executive committee members do not seem too encouraging for the last term members.

Udit Sheth, who is from yogasana, has come through Handball Federation and people are not very amused. All eyes are on All India Tennis Association president Chintan Parikh. He is being projected as the treasurer which means current one Sahdev Yadav’s position could be under cloud. It needs to be seen how things develop.

Current IOA president PT Usha’s entry has created a flutter in the IOA circles. There are different meetings that have already started among senior members. If some senior members are to be believed, there could be a section that can rise against the sports ministry. With Usha coming in, things have become fluid and has put the ministry under a lot of pressure.

There could be a possibility that the president’s post itself could be realigned even after Gagan’s name is doing the rounds. If the NSFs can get together, which is logical under the circumstances, the ministry will be in a big fix. But for that the NSFs have to show some spine. Basketball Federation of India president Aadhav Arjuna too can play a big role. The SOMs seemed to be part of the ruling dispensation. Some are from the ruling party BJP while others run academies and foundations funded by Sports Authority of India and other government agencies. Under no circumstances can they defy the ministry. One such federation official pointed out, SOMs seemed to be the most compromised lot.

The election dynamics are evolving and until the last day of withdrawal nothing can be said to be certain. With Usha entering the election, the sports ministry’s hold is threatened. If Usha can defy, so can others is what some of the officials are saying. Saturday also there were rumours of meetings among NSFs but it needs to be seen how many blocks are developing.