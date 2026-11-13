Missed flight made her ineligible for U20 trials. Now, wrestler Ahilya gets selected in senior team for Commonwealth C'ships

CHENNAI: Heartbreak and ecstasy seem to go hand in hand for wrestler Ahilya Shatrughn Shinde. Not long ago, the Maharashtra wrestler was denied US visa for being 19 thus forcing her out of the U23 World Championships. A few days later, she won the selection trials in the senior category and went on to represent the country in the Senior World Championships. She had beaten Meenakshi Goyat, who ousted renowned wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Asian Games selection trials, then.

A similar script played out again as Ahilya could not compete in the U20 selection trials held in New Delhi for the Commonwealth Championships after missing a flight from Pune to the national capital. But once again, good news was in the offing for Ahilya after the distress. After missing out on the U20 trials in the 55kg weight category, she on Friday appeared in the senior trials for the same tournament and won the competition to book a flight for South Africa. The Championships is scheduled to be held in Polokwane, South Africa from December 4-6 in the U17, U20 and senior categories.

"This happened for the second time but we are happy that she is competing in the event and that too in the senior category," Vrusheshwar Shinde, Ahilya's uncle, told this daily. The uncle said Ahilya could not catch the flight from Pune as she reached the airport late due to heavy traffic. Hailing from Shirsodi village, Ahilya has to travel 200km to Pune to catch the flight. "The next flight was in the morning, the day of the competition, and she bought the ticket and reached Delhi. By the time she reached the venue, wrestlers had already completed their respective weigh-ins. We requested Wrestling Federation of India for a chance but the officials said it was impossible to give her one. They were right as it would have created issues. However, the WFI gave her permission to compete in the senior trials," informed uncle.