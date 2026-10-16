Days after US visa denial for U23 Worlds, Maharashtra wrestler Ahilya wins Senior World Championships trials

CHENNAI: Only a few days ago, woman wrestler Ahilya Shatrughan Shinde, was devastated after she was denied a visa by the US Embassy in New Delhi for being 19 and unemployed. After being informed about the visa appointment, scheduled for next day, only in the evening, Ahilya first travelled 200km by road from her village Shirsodi to Pune airport and boarded a flight to the national capital. What followed next was a four-day ordeal which eventually ended in a heartbreak.

Unable to compete in the U23 World Championships, which is going on in Las Vegas, USA, Ahilya, who competes in the 55kg weight category, got a pleasant surprise when the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) gave her a chance to qualify for the senior World Championships. And on Friday she was up against Meenakshi Goyat, who ousted renowned wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Asian Games selection trials. Ahilya, however, focussed on her strengths rather than going by the reputation of her rival and that approach gave her the result she was longing for — a 9-4 win and a ticket to senior Worlds scheduled in Astana, Kazakhstan from October 24 to November 1.

"Visa denial was a difficult period for the family," Vrusheshwar Shinde, Ahilya's uncle, told this daily. Ahilya hails from a family of wrestlers as her father Shatrughan and uncle were wrestlers and used to compete in local dangals. Vrusheshwar's daughters — Gyaneshwari and Gayatri — are international wrestlers as well.

"We used to go to a local akhara and Ahilya used to accompany us. We never prevented girls from our family from pursuing wrestling. On the contrary, we motivated them to aim higher as both me and my elder brother, Ahilya's father, could not become professional wrestlers because of financial constraints. We want our children to do their best and win laurels for the country," added the uncle.

Ahilya burst onto the scene with her gold-winning performance in the 49kg weight category at the 2022 U17 Asian Championships. However, she soon sustained a ligament injury in her right knee and that forced her out of action for almost one-and-a-half-year. "That was a difficult period but injuries are part and parcel of the game. She made a comeback this year and finished on the podium," said Vrusheshwar.