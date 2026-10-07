Indian wrestlers, who are 20 or below and unemployed, denied visas for U23 Worlds scheduled in USA

CHENNAI: In a big setback to the Indian wrestling contingent scheduled to compete at the U23 World Championships, the US Embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday refused visas to nine out of 16 wrestlers, who had appeared for visa interviews. It was learnt that eight of them were 20 year of age or below and one could not furnish details of her salary as she was employed by the Indian Railways only a month or two ago.

As many as 30 wrestlers are selected to compete in the tournament scheduled in Las Vegas from October 12 to 18. On Wednesday, 16 wrestlers and eight support staff went to the Embassy for the visa interviews. The remaining wrestlers and support staff are expected to appear for interviews on Thursday.

TNIE highlighted the issue in its Tuesday's edition. Notably, this is not the first instance as the U20 wrestlers from the country faced similar issues before heading to Bratislava, Slovakia for the U20 World Championships. Besides, the Indian athletes from other disciplines too found it difficult to procure visas, especially for Schengen countries.

"All these wrestlers are competing in the age group tournament, so most of them are 20 or below. Also most of them have not been employed yet as they are focusing more on their game at the moment. The refusal is disappointing and we have mailed the Embassy and copied it to our US counterpart," an official from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) told TNIE.