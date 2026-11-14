Chess prodigy Amudhan enters testing phase early in career

BUDAPEST: "I want to be world champion." Those are the words of S Tamizh Amudhan, the nine-year-old who burst into the consciousness of the chess community after he beat Vincent Keymer in an online freestyle game earlier this year.

Amudhan is currently taking part in the SixDays event in Budapest. Even if he's competing way above his level — the average rating difference between Amudhan and his opponents is at least 150 rating points — his dad, Satish, says 'we are here for the experience'.

Amudhan is one of over a dozen Indians at the SixDays event, happening away from the glitz and glamour of the pilot edition of the Total Chess World Championship. While the latter is happening at the Anantara New York Palace hotel — one of the city's iconic landmarks — the former is taking place inside the country's chess federation, tucked away on one of the floors of a nondescript building 30 minutes away on foot.

On Friday morning, Amudhan was involved in his eighth Classical game over the last few days (at the lower level, players generally tend to play multiple games in the same day). He battled for over four hours, but a one-move blunder handed his opponent, Michail Vassis, the opportunity to checkmate his young opponent and Vassis, who enjoys a 350-point rating advantage, didn't need a second invitation.