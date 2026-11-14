Inside chess' new World Championship

BUDAPEST: OVER the last few days, Budapest has been front and centre in the minds of the wider chess community. It’s not every day that an established game goes about creating a new World Championship; it’s why being in Budapest has been like being given a ringside seat to the inner machinations of an organisation trying to reinvent the wheel.

Anyway, chess already has World Championships catering to different stakeholders: the World Championship, the women’s World Championship and the World Rapid and Blitz (and the women's equivalent) are the conventional ones (not counting the freestyle World Championships).

From next year, the 'ultimate mind game' will welcome another World Championship. The Total Chess World Championship. You can argue the need for another world title in a game already overflowing with multiple official titles. But you can also see why Kjell Madland, the Norwegian who has created this new title, chanced upon this in the first place.

This title tries to unify the game's three most traditional time controls — Classical, Rapid and Blitz — into one title. When the pilot edition of Total Chess goes into the second week, players will play each other in all three formats in a single day. Consider the prospect of Magnus Carlsen or Fabiano Caruana facing each other across three formats within six hours.

Will you not be entertained? This will be a slightly flawed analogy, but think about India and Australia facing each other in an ODI, a T20I, as well as a one-innings shootout in their whites inside a single day. Will you not be entertained?

Precisely.

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In 2026, entertainment is one of the biggest currencies. You can have the greatest product, but if it's not entertaining, is it even a product in the first place? This is the starting point for considering the new World Championship that chess will have from 2027. "This is in all sports and business," Madland says. "You need to develop. If not, you will be out (of business) after a few years. I think that's very important."

This much is clear even within the world of chess. Even 25 years ago, the world of elite chess had several prestigious events where players wanted to be invited to. But because all of these were Classical events and because some of these events were so married to tradition, they lost out. TV demanded a certain product, and with fans becoming younger, those events slowly lost out.