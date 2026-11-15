Smashing Sen clinches Kumamoto Masters Japan title

KUMAMOTO: A tenacious Lakshya Sen continued his remarkable run on the BWF Tour, clinching his second consecutive title with a thrilling victory over home favourite Koki Watanabe in the final of the Kumamoto Masters Japan here on Sunday.

World No. 13 Lakshya displayed his mental grit as he outsmarted Watanabe, ranked two places below him, 13-21, 21-18, 21-14 in a pulsating summit clash that lasted 64 minutes.

He had won the Hylo Open title last week and the triumph in Japan has propelled the Indian into a qualifying position for the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals in Hangzhou.

"It feels very good to win a title here and last year, I played the semifinals. I'm happy that I could better the results from last time and yeah, it's my second title back to back. I would love to continue this form ahead," the 25-year-old from Almora said.

Asked what the key was, Lakshya said: "Just keeping my confidence up, even though it has been tough matches. I started with a game down in many matches, but yeah, it was really good of me that I still kept believing in myself and just kept on playing and fighting."

Eighth seed Lakshya was 12th in the Race to Finals standings with 64,980 points before this event and needed to break into the top eight to qualify for the season-ending event.

The title at the Super 500 event earned Lakshya 9,200 points, which will lift him to sixth place in the standings with 74,180 points when they are updated on Tuesday.