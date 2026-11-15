Usha cleared for IOA elections as EO releases final electoral roll

CHENNAI: Current Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha's hopes of re-election to the top post still remained alive as the assistant electoral officer accepted her nomination to the electoral college. The electoral officer (EO) Sanjay Kumar Srivastava on Sunday also published the final electoral roll for the IOA executive council elections scheduled on December 5 with Usha's name in it. The provisional list was released on November 12.

The legendary track athlete got back into the election fray after her loss in the Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) polls by filing her nomination through the Ice Hockey Association of India (IHAI). A faction of the IHAI challenged her nomination on Friday claiming Usha was not a member of the national federation and thus cannot represent it in the general body of the IOA. The objection also contested the nomination of Harjinder Singh, secretary general of IHAI.

After the objections, which were received on November 13, the EO sought a response from the IHAI and called its representatives for a personal hearing on Saturday. Harjinder along with advocate Srinivas Kotni appeared at the meeting and confirmed that Usha and the current secretary general were active members of the association. They also submitted a detailed affidavit, attested by a notary on November 14, along with records and clarifications in response to the objections.

During the proceedings, a clarification was sought from the IOA if an individual associated with a particular sport could be a member only of the corresponding NSF or could also opt for membership of another NSF. IOA clarified that "the mere fact that an individual is a member of another NSF does not, by itself, operate as an automatic disqualification.

As per the EO's decision, there was no clarity or distinguishing provision on the issue in either the IOA constitution or the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, and its related rules. Article 10.4 of the IOA Constitution ratified in September this year says that "the representatives nominated by each unit (NSF) must be members of such units (NSFs)".