DIGBOI (ASSAM): Mhow's Om Prakash Chouhan and Bengaluru's Raunil Kukar shared the halfway lead at nine-under 135 after the second round of the IndianOil Servo Masters golf tournament here on Wednesday. While 40-year-old Chouhan carded a bogey-free four-under 68 to climb to the top, Kukar produced a seven-under 65, the best round of his PGTI career, to join him at the summit.

Chouhan, who had started the day tied second, made four birdies in his round to maintain his challenge for the title, while Kukar surged from tied 14th with a card featuring an eagle, eight birdies and three bogeys. Overnight leader Saurav Rathi of Gurugram slipped to third at seven-under 137 after returning an even-par 72, which included five birdies and as many bogeys.

Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain, Kapurthala's Yuvraj Singh, Jaipur's Prakhar Asawa and Pune's Divyansh Dubey were tied fourth at six-under 138.

An 11-time DP World PGTI winner, Chouhan made the most of his opportunities on the greens, sinking birdie putts from 30 feet on the first, 10 feet on the third and 25 feet on the sixth. He added another birdie on the par-five 11th after reaching the green in two shots.

Playing his first tournament since the DP World India Championship almost a month ago, the former European Challenge Tour winner said he was pleased with his form, particularly his putting after switching back to his old putter. "I am feeling great playing after almost a month's break following the DP World India Championship. This is my first event since then, and I feel I am playing some of my best golf," Chouhan said.