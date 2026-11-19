CHENNAI: Whenever India head coach Naushad Moosa attended the press conference after every match in the SAFF Championship in Dhaka, words like 'depleted' and 'B team,' were thrown around often. While the number of outfield players came down from 25 to 17 in a blink, Moosa made it clear that his side was not a 'B' team. And they demonstrated just that, beating Pakistan 2-1 in the final on Tuesday to win a record-extending 10th title. While Moosa won the title as a player in 1997, his first as a coach hit different.

The circumstances Moosa was put into are key reasons why. Initially, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced a 28-member squad for the tournament, but three of them had returned to Mumbai City FC after game one over a reported agreement with the federation. Then, three more — Bijoy Varghese, Muhammad Suhail and Liston Colaco — had left to join the main senior team in New Zealand friendlies. Then, injuries piled up, leaving Moosa with just 17 outfield players and three goalkeepers. But Moosa and the players did not get discouraged. "From day one in Kolkata, I told them that it was going to be like this with the squad. I made them understand there might be possibilities of a depleted squad. They were well aware and they knew what to do," he told this daily on Thursday.

But facing a full-strength Pakistan side — with diaspora players plying their trade in Europe — was not going to be easy. With India trailing at half-time, Moosa revealed what he said to lift the side in the dressing room during the break. "So the first thing I told the players was that we are being too nice. They were doing everything possible to irritate us, they were doing everything to kill us. So we cannot let that happen. Then the players themselves got spurred and it reflected in the second half," he said. India then tilted the momentum in their favour, as Suhail levelled in the 60th minute. But Sandip Mandi's header in the 88th minute won them the title.