CHENNAI: Whenever India head coach Naushad Moosa attended the press conference after every match in the SAFF Championship in Dhaka, words like 'depleted' and 'B team,' were thrown around often. While the number of outfield players came down from 25 to 17 in a blink, Moosa made it clear that his side was not a 'B' team. And they demonstrated just that, beating Pakistan 2-1 in the final on Tuesday to win a record-extending 10th title. While Moosa won the title as a player in 1997, his first as a coach hit different.
The circumstances Moosa was put into are key reasons why. Initially, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced a 28-member squad for the tournament, but three of them had returned to Mumbai City FC after game one over a reported agreement with the federation. Then, three more — Bijoy Varghese, Muhammad Suhail and Liston Colaco — had left to join the main senior team in New Zealand friendlies. Then, injuries piled up, leaving Moosa with just 17 outfield players and three goalkeepers. But Moosa and the players did not get discouraged. "From day one in Kolkata, I told them that it was going to be like this with the squad. I made them understand there might be possibilities of a depleted squad. They were well aware and they knew what to do," he told this daily on Thursday.
But facing a full-strength Pakistan side — with diaspora players plying their trade in Europe — was not going to be easy. With India trailing at half-time, Moosa revealed what he said to lift the side in the dressing room during the break. "So the first thing I told the players was that we are being too nice. They were doing everything possible to irritate us, they were doing everything to kill us. So we cannot let that happen. Then the players themselves got spurred and it reflected in the second half," he said. India then tilted the momentum in their favour, as Suhail levelled in the 60th minute. But Sandip Mandi's header in the 88th minute won them the title.
The players he had did not have the requisite match fitness. One crucial factor Moosa believed that got the team through is the transparency between the players and coaching staff. "The likes of Suhail Bhat (who ended as the top scorer with four goals) have not played 90 minutes of football. In the first match, he did not hide his intention to be subbed off but as the tournament progressed, he was able to drag on till the final whistle. That shows how much they wanted the team to win. It was never about themselves. My assistant coach Bibiano (Fernandes) played a very important role, my analyst Joy Gabriel and even the goalkeeping coach (Parshuram Salwadi) were taking responsibilities to help me. Everybody out there wanted to win this badly," he said.
India began their tournament by beating a rotated Pakistan team 3-2. Then, they posted a narrow 1-0 victory against Maldives before beating Bhutan 2-1 in the semifinals. Familiarity with the players due to their time in the U23 team, coached by Moosa, helped him. "We did not have the time to prepare. Firstly, I was left with players from three teams: Mumbai City, Punjab FC and Kerala Blasters. But it was good of Mohun Bagan who sent three players: Suhail, Priyansh Dubey, and Abhishek (Suryavanshi). So I got these three players. But the others like Brison Fernandes, Mandi and Vishnu PV knew the kind of football we are looking for, which really helped," Moosa said.