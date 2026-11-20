CHENNAI: Born into a family of professors, recurve archer Dhruv Bagga crossed paths with the sport by chance. In 2019, he was assigned badminton in school. But upon a friend's insistence, he exchanged his racquet for a bow and arrow. Seven years and a topsy-turvy journey later, he took top spot in the ever-competitive field of Indian archery. In the recently concluded National Archery Championships in Shillong, the 23-year-old from Delhi stunned World Cup final gold medallist Dhiraj Bommadevara to win the men's recurve title.

"My battle wasn't with Dhiraj or his credentials. It was with myself," Bagga told this daily after his title victory.

It was that kind of phase that Bagga had to deal with. After winning the junior title in Rajasthan in 2023, transitioning into the senior category was not easy. As it is widely acknowledged, archery is a "mental" sport and Bagga found it tough to keep up with the demands of the sport at senior levels. His coach from Sports Authority of India (SAI), Jitendra Chauhan, reflected on that learning curve. "He realised the standards of senior archery. The qualification marks were way off for him. His mind was not stable at times. So we worked more on his mental capacity, and then technique," Chauhan told this daily.

Chauhan also recalled moments when his ward got rather 'distracted' by equipment of other athletes. "Suddenly, if something good happened, he would get overexcited, and if something went bad, he would get over-depressed. In archery, our mind gets distracted for two reasons: one is related to our own performance, and the other is looking at external factors like the equipment of other archers. So, Dhruv used to be like that. Now, gradually, he has fixed many things. The sport demands consistency and a stable mind. Firstly, we worked on the stability and he just touched the stability part with a national title. We cannot put too much pressure on him, because he has just touched the first demand of archery after working hard for so many days," the coach explained.

The preparation ahead of this tournament involved a trip to South Korea and training under coach Baek Woong Ki. "I wanted to go to Korea and see the mental condition of the archers and what sets these archers apart from the rest. I wanted to know what made them world and Olympic champions," Dhruv said.

As he ended his season on a high, the coach offered a glimpse of what's to come next.

"We have set our eyes on the selection trials for next year's Archery World Cup stages 1 and 2 in January. And in March, it would be the selection trials for stages 3 and 4. All these events are trials for the Olympic selection trials," Chauhan, who is also Asian Games bronze medallist Neeraj Chauhan's coach, said. He listed out three things that need working: muscle endurance, mental stability and shooting line approach. "In India, there are mental programs held in two to four places, so we have to get him into those. The six-day programs will help him stay the way he is. He will also increase his arrow shooting volume. Right now, with his muscle age, he can shoot 400 arrows. So, in his upcoming years and upcoming months, with that same muscle age, we will increase his endurance and try to take him to around 500," the coach said.