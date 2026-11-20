BUDAPEST: When Javokhir Sindarov returned to Tashkent after winning the Candidates in Cyprus in April, he was welcomed by the country's Prime Minister, Abdulla Aripov. Aripov, who also doubles up as the chairman of the Uzbekistan Chess Federation, said this of Sindarov's achievement. "If a person grows a garden, they care for the trees and seeds they have planted. The esteemed president acted in the same way: a year ago, on his initiative, separate sponsors were assigned to Javokhir... a chess player's skill does not grow on its own. It requires top-level coaches, strong sparring partners and comprehensive support."

At the function, the young GM was awarded the presidential decree 'Mehnat Shuhrati (Labor Glory)'. It reflected the importance chess had become in modern Uzbek society.

Sixteen months before April 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited D Gukesh. Weeks after the Indian had become the youngest undisputed world champion in history, Modi had this to say after that meeting. "Had an excellent interaction," the PM wrote. "Along with confidence, Gukesh embodies calmness and humility... I'm also delighted to have received from Gukesh the original chessboard from the game he won. The chessboard, autographed by both him and Ding Liren (the one Gukesh to beat to become champion) is a cherished memento."

He was also given multiple cash awards.

In Cologny, a place made famous by Frankenstein, Sindarov and Gukesh will duke it out to decide the title. It's apt that two of the game's youngest elite players will contest the game's most prestigious event at a time when the game has never been younger. Even if it's going to be an individual battle, it's also apt that the final itself will feature one Indian and one Uzbekistani, the two countries that have dominated the game's biggest team events over the last 4-5 years.

It wasn't like this before. For over a century, chess, a game with clear Indian origins before travelling westwards, was dominated by non Asians. Even after the emergence of Viswanathan Anand on the men's side, the continent often struggled. That, though, is no longer the case. Eight of the 20 men are Asian. Out of those eight, five come from just Uzbekistan or India.

How has there been a sea change? Short answer? A perfect storm with various factors contributing to rapid growth. Long answer? Here's Vaibhav Suri, the Indian coach who has travelled to multiple Olympiads with the 2024 champions.

"Uzbekistan have done really well in the last three Olympiads," he tells this daily. Suri, who's with Pragg at the Total Chess event, adds: "I think they have been investing heavily in their chess ecosystem, so I would say it's been a clear outcome of policy-level incentives and insane ambition shown by Sindarov or Nodirbek Abdusattorov.

Abdusattorov, another player at Total Chess, explained how the Uzbekistan government started supporting chess. "If we judge by results, it's the No. 1 (sport in Uzbekistan)," he said. "No other sport can be compared in terms of results. And when you have results and performances, it motivates the government to spend more and invest. So it works both ways. We work on our results, and the government keeps supporting us. That's how it should work."

"They are the outliers (they are both ranked inside the top-10), but there are players below them who are not to be taken lightly," Suri added. "Similarly, Indian chess has had massive growth." A few months ago, Srinath Narayanan, the captain of the Indian Olympiad team, contextualised this growth. "Both players (Sindarov and Gukesh) have grown up before our eyes. They are both 20, are very ambitious in terms of their styles and were recognised as child prodigies."

In an era marked by the ascendance of youth, it's just apt that the combined age of the two contestants will be 40. It's why this 'match' feels like the new normal. Even as late as 2012, when Viswanathan Anand beat Boris Gelfand for his last title, the combined ages of the two were 85.

How did chess become this young? Covid. When a lot of kids were locked up in their homes, they had lost an important avenue. But because chess had found a priceless ability to engage online, a lot of children started playing online. And when the world reopened its doors, chess moved the quickest. Today, 11 of the 31 Super GMs — players rated above 2700 — are 25 or below.

In all, out of the world's leading 50 players, over 40 per cent were born in the year 2000 or after. No other professionally run sport can claim to have attracted the Gen Z and the Gen Alpha crowd quite like chess right now. Two Gen Zs competing against each other. You know it makes sense.