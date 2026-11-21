BUDAPEST: From losing eight out of nine games in a home event — and leaning on Grandfather's guidance, who gave up his practice as judge — to going on a record breaking streak, Uzbekistan's prodigy Javokhir Sindarov has the chess crown in sight. Swaroop Swaminathan chronicles his journey

At the opulent Cap St. Georges Hotel in Cyprus, the waves are peaceful throughout the year. They gently touch the shore.

Inside the seaside resort in March and April, Javokhir Sindarov went on a record-breaking streak. Playing chess from another age, his run for the ages resulted in him becoming a World Championship contender.

Even from early on, the 20-year-old was peerless. In four consecutive rounds from Round 3 of the Candidates tournament, he took down R Praggnanandhaa, Fabiano Caruana, Hikaru Nakamura and Wei Yi. He had married superb opening prep with an uncommon ability to punish even the smallest of inaccuracies. Less than one year after the teen had won the World Cup in Goa, he had qualified for the game's biggest match with a klaxon loud enough to be heard through the calm, almost meditative resort.

It wasn't always like this. When Sindarov first signed up to play an event in his native country of Uzbekistan, he lost. A lot. During a nine-round round-robin event, he lost eight times, with his only point coming from a bye.

At the prize distribution ceremony, his grandfather, Komil, got him chocolates and other gifts so that he wouldn't feel bad. Komil, who had first taught Javokhir how pieces move on the chessboard, had also allowed him to beat him.

But less than six months after Javokhir's disappointment, he had already become the best player in the family.

A dream was beginning to take shape. It's impossible to talk about Javokhir without talking about Komil. Without Komil, Javokhir wouldn't be two days away from playing the biggest match of his young life. Even though he had a career in law, Komil left his day job to travel with Javokhir. He also part-funded his grandson's career before he had become GM.

In a brand new documentary on Sindarov, Komil even joked about his sacrifice. "A foreign guest," he had said in the piece commissioned by chess.com, "said that I had given up my career as a judge and prospector to devote myself to Javokhir. I replied that, although I didn't know where he had heard that, it was true."