BUDAPEST: From losing eight out of nine games in a home event — and leaning on Grandfather's guidance, who gave up his practice as judge — to going on a record breaking streak, Uzbekistan's prodigy Javokhir Sindarov has the chess crown in sight. Swaroop Swaminathan chronicles his journey
At the opulent Cap St. Georges Hotel in Cyprus, the waves are peaceful throughout the year. They gently touch the shore.
Inside the seaside resort in March and April, Javokhir Sindarov went on a record-breaking streak. Playing chess from another age, his run for the ages resulted in him becoming a World Championship contender.
Even from early on, the 20-year-old was peerless. In four consecutive rounds from Round 3 of the Candidates tournament, he took down R Praggnanandhaa, Fabiano Caruana, Hikaru Nakamura and Wei Yi. He had married superb opening prep with an uncommon ability to punish even the smallest of inaccuracies. Less than one year after the teen had won the World Cup in Goa, he had qualified for the game's biggest match with a klaxon loud enough to be heard through the calm, almost meditative resort.
It wasn't always like this. When Sindarov first signed up to play an event in his native country of Uzbekistan, he lost. A lot. During a nine-round round-robin event, he lost eight times, with his only point coming from a bye.
At the prize distribution ceremony, his grandfather, Komil, got him chocolates and other gifts so that he wouldn't feel bad. Komil, who had first taught Javokhir how pieces move on the chessboard, had also allowed him to beat him.
But less than six months after Javokhir's disappointment, he had already become the best player in the family.
A dream was beginning to take shape. It's impossible to talk about Javokhir without talking about Komil. Without Komil, Javokhir wouldn't be two days away from playing the biggest match of his young life. Even though he had a career in law, Komil left his day job to travel with Javokhir. He also part-funded his grandson's career before he had become GM.
In a brand new documentary on Sindarov, Komil even joked about his sacrifice. "A foreign guest," he had said in the piece commissioned by chess.com, "said that I had given up my career as a judge and prospector to devote myself to Javokhir. I replied that, although I didn't know where he had heard that, it was true."
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As soon as Sindarov emerged as Gukesh's challenger, it wasn't too hard to position this final as a match between two of the most contrasting young personalities in the world of chess. In one corner, there was the Indian 20-year-old. Fierce, driven from a very young age and with an uncommon appetite for chess.
And then you had the Uzbek challenger — light, fun, and, perhaps, a bit of a goofball. At the last World Championship in Singapore, Gukesh had shadow-banned his dad, Rajinikanth, from talking to the media. At the Candidates in Cyprus this year, Sindarov hard-launched his girlfriend, Bibisara Assaubayeva, another supremely talented player.
At a recent dinner between Viswanathan Anand and Gukesh, the latter had conceded that: "I'm trying to be happy, smile every day," the world champion had said. "I'm also trying to make sure that I do things that I enjoy outside of chess." It's why he has started doing other things: horse-riding, playing box cricket, watching movies. For Gukesh, life, for want of a better phrase, has revolved around chess.
For Sindarov, chess, for want of a better phrase, is a part of his life, but he hasn't consciously needed to include other things 'to enjoy things outside of chess'. Even after he became one of the youngest winners of the Candidates tournament, he has spent hours playing Counter-Strike, a tactical first-person shooting-based video game.
He only began assembling his final team and decided on World Championship-related prep in August. While his seconds were working behind the scenes, he himself was on a trip of a lifetime to the US to watch his beloved Uzbekistan's debut at the football World Cup. That's just how he's.
But where Gukesh and Sindarov are similar is their burning desire to be the best in chess.
The World No. 4, who has enjoyed a rating jump of 61 points in the last 12 months — the biggest by any player in the current top-20 — is coming for the crown currently on Gukesh's head.
Minutes after helping Uzbekistan to Olympiad gold in Samarkand in September, the 20-year-old moved close to one of the many microphones. "Everyone (inside Uzbekistan)," he had said, with a wide grin, "knows my next job."
That job will begin inside a glass cage at the Martin Bodmer Foundation in Geneva on Tuesday.
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There's an Uzbek saying: "99 per cent hard, one per cent talent." This is how Sindarov described his nascent chess career in the documentary. "Probably I worked a lot in my childhood, and that's why I became a strong player," he said. But don't even for a moment think that the 20-year-old took shortcuts to the top.
Before both the World Cup and the Candidates, he spent 9-10 hours every day. By his own admission, he spent over 1000 hours on chess in the months leading up to both events.
Nodirbek Abdusattorov, another Uzbek chess freak, knows Sindarov like the back of his hand. The two of them have won multiple Olympiad golds and came up the ranks pretty much at the same time. Both Sindarov and Abdusattorov remember a game from way back during their age-group days. Abdusattorov, who spent some time talking about Sindarov and their friendship during the pilot edition of Total Chess, just about managed to hold out for the draw. At that moment itself he had known that his friend was destined for the very top of the game.
"If Javokhir becomes world champ, it will create a sparkle and bring about a new kind of chess boom in Uzbekistan," Abdusattorov said. "We have already had a lot of good performances (in chess) but if Javokhir becomes champ, it will once again show that chess, if not the mainstream sport, is one of the mainstream sports of the country.
There's also a story that Abdusattorov shared, a story he hopes will play out again in a way that will inspire the next generation. When he was a baby in the pram, his parents had just seen the kind of welcome Rustam Kasimdzhanov had been given in Tashkent after he became world champion in 2004. It was one of the reasons why Abdusattorov's parents put him in chess.
Now, 22 years later, his great friend has the same chance.
"It could be the start of a new chess era for Uzbekistan."
Indeed.