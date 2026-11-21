Then Yadwad's shot, which appeared to be going wide, deflected off Nikhil Prabhu to his own net. From the following shots on goal, it looked like the host would keep dominating the match. However, it was not to be, as Raphael Messi Bouli equalised on the cusp of the half-time break. He was the first to react after Chennaiyin keeper Mohammed Nawaz saved Muhammad Suhail's shot from the edge of the penalty area. Bouli controlled the ball in the air and passed it past the keeper to equalise.

In the second half, Chennaiyin head coach Clifford Miranda introduced Madih Talal and Bryce Miranda with both coming on for Ayush Chhetri and Brison Fernandes respectively. The changes brought fresh attacking options as Chennaiyin continued to search for the decisive goal. Bryce came close to creating an opportunity in the 70th minute after being released by Talal, but his cross evaded the arriving Chennaiyin attackers.

However, the visitors were able to keep the opposition attackers at bay. Chennaiyin FC did have a chance in the 90th minute, through Yadwad's close range hit straight at Arshdeep Singh. The two-time ISL champions will continue to play at home, next against Mumbai City FC on November 28.