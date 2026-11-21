CHENNAI: Punjab FC's Nikhil Prabhu's own goal off Irfan Yadwad's strike in the first half was cancelled out by Raphael Messi Bouli's equaliser as Chennaiyin FC and Punjab FC played out a 1-1 draw here on Saturday.
Playing their third home game on the trot, Chennaiyin saw an opportunity to build on their 5-3 win against defending champions East Bengal before the international break. The first 20 minutes, the hosts were on top, constantly probing the Punjab backline. That was when Yadwad, who has had a forgettable SAFF championship for India, timed his run perfectly as he received a Nuno Reis pass from deep in the 18th minute. His touch to take the keeper out of the equation before his shot was key.
Then Yadwad's shot, which appeared to be going wide, deflected off Nikhil Prabhu to his own net. From the following shots on goal, it looked like the host would keep dominating the match. However, it was not to be, as Raphael Messi Bouli equalised on the cusp of the half-time break. He was the first to react after Chennaiyin keeper Mohammed Nawaz saved Muhammad Suhail's shot from the edge of the penalty area. Bouli controlled the ball in the air and passed it past the keeper to equalise.
In the second half, Chennaiyin head coach Clifford Miranda introduced Madih Talal and Bryce Miranda with both coming on for Ayush Chhetri and Brison Fernandes respectively. The changes brought fresh attacking options as Chennaiyin continued to search for the decisive goal. Bryce came close to creating an opportunity in the 70th minute after being released by Talal, but his cross evaded the arriving Chennaiyin attackers.
However, the visitors were able to keep the opposition attackers at bay. Chennaiyin FC did have a chance in the 90th minute, through Yadwad's close range hit straight at Arshdeep Singh. The two-time ISL champions will continue to play at home, next against Mumbai City FC on November 28.