IN February 2025, when D Gukesh's school had a grand felicitation function for the then newly-minted world champion, they had invited K-pop singer Aoora. For a small part of that function, Aoora and Gukesh shared the same stage in front of thousands of students who had stayed back to watch the show.

The then-teen, who had recently discovered the joys of dancing, was gently coaxed into shaking a leg with Aoora. It sent the crowd into raptures. The moment was also clipped and consumed via reels on Instagram. A few months later, before the start of Norway Chess 2025, when Gukesh was asked about this specific function, he said: "I didn't push myself as they literally pulled me (smiles). I have developed a liking for dancing recently. I do it when I'm with my close friends. Sometimes, I gather the courage to do it on stage. Yeah, I have become much more social than before."

From the lens of the world champion, the current cycle — since he owned that most surreal of Singapore nights in December 2024 — has seen the 20-year-old face a lot of challenges, especially the mental aspect of being a world champion. More recently, the Indian, who admitted to having motivational issues for vast swathes of 2025 in a candid interview to this daily earlier this year, has made a conscious effort to be lighter.

Viswanathan Anand, who has known Gukesh for a very long time, has also been in his ear about the need to stop worrying. "A lot of times I tell him that when I was 18 or 20, I also worried like him," Anand, the only other Indian to have won the Classical World Championship, had told Indian media in Budapest during the pilot edition of Total Chess. "But there are some points when it's pointless. Worrying isn't going to improve your performance. So you might as well just enjoy. I have shared my own experiences about how sometimes it's better to let go and just relax. If one day you just feel like staying in bed longer, you just stay in bed longer. I'm happy he's evolving. My last two conversations with Gukesh were about Jailer 2."

When you visualise Javokhir Sindarov, the challenger to Gukesh's throne, you immediately see a man who's never short of a smile. When you do the same with the Indian world champion, what you get is a brooding young man, his face hovering over a chessboard. But over the last three months, he has gradually moved away from that image.

It's why the World Championship promises to be promising for the Indian. Forget the form book — it will say he has lost 53 rating points over the last year — because this is Gukesh 2.0.

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Since the game produced its first Classical world champion in 1886 — Wilhelm Steinitz, if you were wondering — there have only been 17 more. It's one of the most exclusive clubs in all of sport. On average, that's a new champion every 7.7 years. But do you know what's harder than becoming world champion? Retaining it or regaining it. Not counting Gukesh, seven of the 17 to have won it have failed to defend it or regain it.

That is the challenge the Indian has to contend with over the next three weeks in Geneva. He has shown that he has all the talent in the world to win it once. But showing it again? It's why winning it for a second time is generally considered harder.

"You are not waking up striving for the World Championship," he had remarked in a candid interview earlier this year. "You're already there. But it doesn't mean you have to lose motivation. There was obviously some, probably in parts of 2025, there was some motivation issues. But, I think, if you really love the sport, if you're able to connect back to it, that's why people keep saying, find the reason why you started playing the sport. I feel like external resources can never, they're not reliable sources of motivation for a very long time. So, something that drives you from within, that's something that I've been trying to connect with."

There was a reset.

Part of that reset has involved calling out trolls as well. In August, when one person had slid into his Insta DM and asked him 'to retire bro', Gukesh told him 'thanks bro'. When the person requested a 'match of chess' with the world champion, his dry humour — something that's becoming a trademark of his — was back. "Sorry, I'm retired bro". The Indian clipped this entire interaction on a story with the caption 'Haters are fun bro'.

"For a long time," Gukesh responded when asked about this particular incident during a special private dinner with ChessBase India's Sagar Shah and Anand, "I was trying to avoid criticism. But you know that, at the back of your mind, it's always there. Even when you are trying to avoid it, you know that people are saying things. Recently, a friend of mine, something that they told me, really helped me a lot. 'Better than ignoring or trying to not let it affect you', when you come across some hatred, why don't you just play along? Laugh it off.'"

The Chennai-based Gukesh, somebody who likes his fair share of comedy and humour, followed through.

He had become world champion in front of our TV screens in 2024. Now, he has learnt to deal with all the unsavoury elements of being one.

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Ever since he earned the crown less than two years ago, he has also had to deal with a lot of white noise. Considering even fully grown adults themselves have a hard time with it, the chess world placed unfair expectations on the shoulders of a teen who had just become the youngest undisputed world champion in history. Which is why the last 23 months have been such a mental challenge for him.

The road from Singapore to Geneva has not been a straight line for the incumbent. He has had to face a lot of headwinds, but the feeling increasingly is that he has emerged through the other side just in time for Tuesday, the first game of the World Championship against Sindarov.