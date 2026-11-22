CHENNAI: The Indian Olympic Association election is taking its final turn as the last date of nominations ends on Tuesday evening. As expected, a lot of meetings have already taken place in the last few days, with the sports ministry taking more than just interest. The IOA election took an intriguing turn when its president (outgoing) PT Usha entered the race through the Ice Hockey Association after losing Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOMs) polls. This has opened up the election and has brought all stakeholders in a tight huddle. This has also opened a few fronts, though fragile.
As the last day for nomination approaches, all eyes are on the posts of Executive Committee members. Though London Olympic games medallist Gagan Narang was in the race for the president's posts, according to a few national federation members, it may change when the final names are submitted to the IOA returning officer Sanjay Kumar Srivastava on Tuesday evening.
After submitting her name as a voting member, Usha has gone silent with certain factions of the IOA, especially national federations supporting her, though silently. But there could be a new twist too.
It is understood that the sports ministry and certain sections associated with it have been very active. This is not the first time. It is understood that even during the SOM election they were active.
One more name that is doing rounds is that of Virendra Sachdeva of Archery Association of India. Though it is not final, IOA former secretary Rajeev Mehta too seems to be in the race for a top position.
However, with Usha getting into the race, things have got more complicated. The NSFs are divided and would love to support someone who would not be part of the sports ministry or won't toe their line.
Things have got complicated with the sports ministry as well with Saina Nehwal showing interest for the post of IOA president. As soon as Nehwal showed interest Narang too seemed to be in the overdrive. What should be a big concern for the sports ministry would be multiple fronts opening up. If Sachdeva or Mehta decides to run for president’s post then it will not be easy for the ministry. After Usha, the ministry might not be in favour of an SOM heading the organisation. The ministry was not very supportive of Usha in the final days. And, the way they fought in the last IOA EC, SOMs have shown they were not the best of administrators anyway.
Multiple proposer and seconder papers too have been signed in Gujarat as well. For them, Gagan is the frontrunner even though most federations are not supporting this.
Sachdeva, on the other hand, would be contesting only if his way is cleared by top brass of the ruling dispensation even if he is enjoying NSFs support. Mehta too has been active and if sources are to be believed a top Athletes Federation of India official is also seemed to be in one such bloc.
All India Tennis Association president Chintan Parekh has been the front runner for the treasurer post, as reported by this newspaper. This would complicate things for current treasurer Sahdev Yadav. 2003 World championships medallist Anju Bobby George seems to be in the running for a prominent position in the EC.
Whatever it is, Gujarat would be under focus again with majority members from the state funding place in IOA EC.