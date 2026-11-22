CHENNAI: The Indian Olympic Association election is taking its final turn as the last date of nominations ends on Tuesday evening. As expected, a lot of meetings have already taken place in the last few days, with the sports ministry taking more than just interest. The IOA election took an intriguing turn when its president (outgoing) PT Usha entered the race through the Ice Hockey Association after losing Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOMs) polls. This has opened up the election and has brought all stakeholders in a tight huddle. This has also opened a few fronts, though fragile.

As the last day for nomination approaches, all eyes are on the posts of Executive Committee members. Though London Olympic games medallist Gagan Narang was in the race for the president's posts, according to a few national federation members, it may change when the final names are submitted to the IOA returning officer Sanjay Kumar Srivastava on Tuesday evening.

After submitting her name as a voting member, Usha has gone silent with certain factions of the IOA, especially national federations supporting her, though silently. But there could be a new twist too.

It is understood that the sports ministry and certain sections associated with it have been very active. This is not the first time. It is understood that even during the SOM election they were active.

One more name that is doing rounds is that of Virendra Sachdeva of Archery Association of India. Though it is not final, IOA former secretary Rajeev Mehta too seems to be in the race for a top position.

However, with Usha getting into the race, things have got more complicated. The NSFs are divided and would love to support someone who would not be part of the sports ministry or won't toe their line.