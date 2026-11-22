Meanwhile, Akanksha Saluhunke was a class apart in her 3-0 (11-6, 11-4, 11-4) win in the women's singles final against Shameena Riaz. It was third time lucky for the qualifier as she lost the 2024 and 2025 finals to Anahat Singh. Shameena, meanwhile, struggled to get going in the final and revealed she battled with blisters on her leg. This title will mean a lot to Akanksha, who returned from an ACL injury which she suffered last year.

"After having a career-threatening injury, there is lot on the line after that and i think once you're really motivated to make a comeback. I just became more mentally stronger. I took the notions of not playing squash off me and that has helped me," she said. While her win would raise eyebrows, she felt it is more of a statement for herself. "I had to make a point that I am good physically and mentally, not only to them but more importantly to myself. There were lots of gaps in my motivation in my recovery from injury," she added.