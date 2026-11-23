TURIN: Barcelona recovered from a two-goal deficit to rally past Villarreal 3-2 on Sunday and restore its three-point lead at the top of the Spanish league.
Pio Esposito scored a hat trick but it wasn't enough for Inter Milan to win in Italy, while Juventus and AC Milan had emphatic victories, and Mauricio Pochettino got off to a rough start with Manchester United in the Premier League.
Paris FC remains second in France — and Paris — after a 4-0 win against struggling Angers — part of a string of lopsided results across Europe's soccer leagues on Sunday.
Own-goal seals Barcelona's comeback
Villarreal stunned Barcelona with two goals in the first seven minutes by Canada internationals Tajon Buchanan and Tani Oluwaseyi. Lamine Yamal then missed a penalty to leave Barcelona trailing 2-0 at halftime.
Barcelona produced a powerful comeback in the second half with three goals in 10 minutes. Gerard Martín and Fermín López scored for the Catalan club before Villarreal's Pau Navarro's own-goal made it 3-2 in the 67th. Navarro was sent off with a second yellow card in stoppage time.
The home victory moved Barcelona clear of Real Madrid, which on Saturday came from behind to defeat Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.
Barcelona has won three straight league matches since its first league defeat of the season — against Real Madrid in the clasico at Camp Nou last month.
Elsewhere in Spain, third-placed Atletico Madrid beat host Getafe 3-0. Alex Baena struck early with a powerful low strike into the corner from outside the area.
Osasuna beat Malaga 1-0 while Racing Santander defeated Real Sociedad 3-2.
Esposito hat trick, Spalletti's 600th game
Defending champion Inter wasted its chance to move into second place behind Lazio in a 4-4 draw at Atalanta in the late game, with three goals from Esposito.
The prolific Italy forward secured his hat trick in the 52nd minute by calmly sweeping the ball over the goalkeeper after being put through by Marcus Thuram's pinpoint pass. Franck Kessie got a point for Atalanta by converting a stoppage-time penalty.
Inter is third, a point behind second-placed Roma.
Luciano Spalletti's 600th Serie A game as a coach ended happily despite Juventus being booed by fans at halftime.
After a goalless first half against Venezia, Juve came out roaring in the second with Nick Woltemade, Teun Koopmeiners and Juan Cabal Randal scoring before Randal Kolo Muani made it 4-0 from the penalty spot.
Woltemade traveled across town after the game to watch the ATP finals in Turin where fellow German Alexander Zverev lost the championship match to Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets.
Paris FC stays second in France
Paris FC brushed aside Angers, scoring all four goals in the second half.
Patrick Zabi tapped in the opening goal right after the break and Luca Koleosho made it 2-0 in the 55th minute. Maxime Lopez and Diego Coppola closed out the scoring on a rainy afternoon in Paris.
In their second season since being promoted to Ligue 1, Paris FC has seven wins in 11 matches and sits three points behind Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the table.
Marseille had a 2-0 lead but went on to lose 3-2 at home to Le Mans after Jean Vercruysse's stoppage-time winner.
Germany: Werder Bremen routs Hamburg
Werder Bremen also left everything for the second half as it defeated Hamburg 4-0 in the Bundesliga.
Justin Nijnmah scored twice after Marco Friedl gave Bremen the lead in the 55th, and Niclas Fullkrug made it 4-0 in injury time.
Augsburg coach Manuel Baum had to watch from the stands as his team snapped a seven-match winless run with a 3-1 win over Mainz. Baum was sent off just before halftime for not returning the ball for a Mainz throw-in.
Danish league leader humbled
In Denmark, FC Copenhagen could lose the top spot in the Superliga standings after a humiliating 5-0 loss to Nordsjaelland.
Copenhagen was down by a goal when Akos Markgraf was sent off in the 60th minute. Nordsjaelland took full advantage, scoring four times before the final whistle. The result equals Copenhagen's biggest ever Superliga loss.
Undefeated Midtjylland jumps to first place with a draw or win at Broendby on Monday.