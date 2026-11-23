TURIN: Barcelona recovered from a two-goal deficit to rally past Villarreal 3-2 on Sunday and restore its three-point lead at the top of the Spanish league.

Pio Esposito scored a hat trick but it wasn't enough for Inter Milan to win in Italy, while Juventus and AC Milan had emphatic victories, and Mauricio Pochettino got off to a rough start with Manchester United in the Premier League.

Paris FC remains second in France — and Paris — after a 4-0 win against struggling Angers — part of a string of lopsided results across Europe's soccer leagues on Sunday.

Own-goal seals Barcelona's comeback

Villarreal stunned Barcelona with two goals in the first seven minutes by Canada internationals Tajon Buchanan and Tani Oluwaseyi. Lamine Yamal then missed a penalty to leave Barcelona trailing 2-0 at halftime.

Barcelona produced a powerful comeback in the second half with three goals in 10 minutes. Gerard Martín and Fermín López scored for the Catalan club before Villarreal's Pau Navarro's own-goal made it 3-2 in the 67th. Navarro was sent off with a second yellow card in stoppage time.

The home victory moved Barcelona clear of Real Madrid, which on Saturday came from behind to defeat Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Barcelona has won three straight league matches since its first league defeat of the season — against Real Madrid in the clasico at Camp Nou last month.

Elsewhere in Spain, third-placed Atletico Madrid beat host Getafe 3-0. Alex Baena struck early with a powerful low strike into the corner from outside the area.

Osasuna beat Malaga 1-0 while Racing Santander defeated Real Sociedad 3-2.