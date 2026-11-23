WHEN D Gukesh's team sat down to prepare for the 2024 edition of the World Championship, they had figured out one strategy from the very start. Whatever happens, do not settle for quick draws or avoid threefold repetitions if the position offered a modicum of long-term promise. They arrived at this tactic because of two reasons. One, there was a general feeling that they could eventually tire Ding Liren over a long and gruelling tournament. They didn't necessarily think that Liren would make a mistake; but they were of the opinion that an average of over four hours per game over 14 games could give them an opening. This kind of tightrope strategy almost proved to be the Indian's downfall, especially in the first half of the tournament as he pushed in dead-draw positions giving the then world champion multiple openings. In the end, though, the team's strategy was rewarded as Liren made one of the biggest blunders ever seen in the history of the World Championship with the position dead drawn with just tie-breaks to come.

This kind of strategy also ultimately worked because the one trademark of Gukesh over the chessboard is his unrelenting capacity to squeeze wine out of stone (it's what made Magnus Carlsen such a big threat when he was coming up). Remember that famous game between Gukesh and Wei Yi at the 2024 Olympiad when the Indian broke through the Chinese defence at the end? That resource and the ability to grind — suffer but ensuring the opponent also suffers — is what made him the youngest classical world champion.

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Vaibhav Suri knows a lot about the way Javokhir Sindarov plays. Just before the Candidates, Suri and his ward, R Praggnanandhaa, sat down to look at what made Uzbekistan player a big threat. "To a layman who's not nuanced about chess," Suri tells The New Indian Express, "I would describe Javokhir as somebody who really likes to attack and play those kinds of positions."

So what kind of a player is the Indian when compared to the person who will be sitting opposite him for the next three weeks? "On the other hand, Gukesh is a very resilient player, he's somebody who doesn't give up."

Here's an example to further illustrate this. Remember that famous game against Carlsen at last year's Norway Chess? The one which contained the Norwegian's table slam? For about 90 minutes in that game, the then Indian teen was in a dead lost position. His only objective in that time period was in ensuring he wouldn't walk himself into a mating net. "I don't know what happened, basically," Gukesh had remarked post that match. "There wasn't much I could do, it was clearly lost. I was just trying to make moves which kind of was tricky for him and luckily he got into a time scramble. One thing I learned from this tournament was time scrambles can go out of control."

It's why the opponents have to beat Gukesh twice. The first is to get into a winning advantage. The second is to actually convert that winning advantage into a decisive victory. This, though, was the Indian at his best. Over the last year or so, Gukesh hasn't been at his best and multiple players have found a way to blow open his shaky defence into a gaping hole. Here's Suri. "Some people are favouring Sindarov because of his recent form. He has been playing really good chess and Gukesh has been having a bit of topsy turvy time 2026 but he was playing very interesting games at the Olympiad and seemed like he was getting back into flow."

At the Olympiad, there was a bit of that old Gukesh where he found openings in drawn positions and blasted through with sustained pressure. However, will that same tactic work against the Uzbek World No. 4? For a very long time, the Indian has relied on courageous chess, to keep pressing rather than accepting draws. It's generally what has led him to lose a ton of rating points since becoming world champion two years ago. Will he adopt a more cautious strategy this time?

On the other hand, what really worked for Sindarov was his openings at the Candidates. Whenever he managed to eke out a small opening thanks to his preparation, he took a machete and walked right through to convert that into a massive advantage in the middlegame. But will that same kind of prep work on a bigger stage or will he have to rely on something else?

"His preparation worked extremely well at the Candidates," Suri says. "He had managed to get into winning positions straight out of the opening, including against Hikaru (Nakamura) and a few others."

But Gukesh and his team will be prepared and waiting for this threat. That will be the one big change between the Candidates and now. Before the first rest day, the Uzbek will play with white twice. Expect him to come up with a novelty on at least one of those two games. And if the Indian can thwart him, the blue touchpaper will be well and truly lit early doors.

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Switzerland is well known as the land of neutrality. Some seven kilometres from the Foundation Martin Bodmer lies the Palais des Nations. The United Nations office. Every year, the building hosts over 8500 diplomatic meetings to ensure peace, unity and prosperity.

For the next three weeks, though, Gukesh and Sindarov will meet at the heritage library and there will be no time for diplomacy.