CHENNAI: Finally, the first set of nomination papers for the Indian Olympic Association’s executive committee members were filed on Monday, a day before the deadline, after several meetings. There were four names. But one name that was doing the rounds in recent times — former IOA secretary Rajeev Mehta — was the first to file for the post of IOA president. Though it is not known whether he enjoys full support of the electoral college of 71 but he could remain a very strong candidate if there is no outside interference because of his proximity to officials of various national sports federations (NSFs).

It is understood that a discussion among 'friends' was held in Delhi on Monday to discuss final names for nominations. Though Mehta has filed his nomination, there could be more than one candidate on Tuesday who could contest for the president's post. London Olympic medallists Gagan Narang and Saina Nehwal are the other two names doing the rounds. Gagan, however, is considered a heavy favourite for the top post.

Going by the last election and this year’s Athletes Commission (AC) and Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOMs) polls, the final election could also be marred by mass withdrawals if there are multiple nominations. The discussion on candidates took place at a top former IOA and national sports federation official’s office. Some of the prominent names to be present in the meeting were Virendra Sachdeva (Archery Association of India secretary) and Ajay Patel (IOA senior vice president). Apparently, Sachdeva was taking an active role in mobilising proposers and seconders for various posts of the IOA. He is also one of the names doing the rounds for the post of president. If sources are to be believed two SOMs — Yogeshwar Dutt’s name is already nominated on Monday — have already been shortlisted. There were about five SOMs in the meeting including Dola Bannerjee, Anju Bobby George, Kamlesh Mehta and Rani Rampal. Interestingly, three SOMs Gagan, Saina and Vijender Singh were not present in the meeting. Dola Bannerjee could be the other member in the EC. Dola had seconded Gagan’s name for SOM election. Former Wushu federation official Bhupender Singh Bajwa may also get a look in for EC post.