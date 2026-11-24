CHENNAI: The Pro Wrestling League (PWL), on Saturday, announced the revised schedule for Season 6, which will now be held from January 3 to 19 next year in New Delhi under the aegis of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Alongside the revised league dates, PWL also announced that the player auction for the upcoming season will take place on November 30 in Mumbai, bringing together the six franchises as they prepare to build their squads for the new season.

The revision to the league schedule has been made to align with a change in the United World Wrestling (UWW) calendar, ensuring that the league fits seamlessly within the international wrestling schedule and enables the best wrestlers from India and around the world to participate.

"The previous auction witnessed Japanese stalwart Yui Susaki emerge as the highest-sold wrestler, with a winning bid of Rs 60 lakhs, making the player the most expensive acquisition in Pro Wrestling League history. The trio of Aman Sehrawat, Antim Panghal, and Sujeet Kalkal were the most sought-after Indian players, pocketing in excess of Rs 50 Lakh each. The upcoming auction is expected to generate significant interest as franchises look to make strategic investments in their squads," read an official press release.

The competition will be staged across nine Olympic weight divisions. For men, the competition will be held in 57kg, 65kg, 74kg, 86kg and 125kg weight categories while for their women counterparts, the bouts will be held in 53kg, 57kg, 62kg and 76kg.

Season 6 will feature six franchises competing for the coveted crown - Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals, Haryana Thunders, Delhi Dangal Warriors, Maharashtra Kesari, Punjab Royals, and UP Dominators. "The season will showcase 86 world-class men and women grapplers, including 34 Olympians and Commonwealth, Asian Games, and World Championship medallists. The roster is expected to feature global luminaries such as Japanese legend Susaki, alongside India's finest marquee names," added the release

The league will continue with its broadcast-optimised match structure of two rounds of three minutes (2 x 3). The format will once again feature the 'Power Minute', with all scoring points doubling during the final 60 seconds of a bout, creating high-leverage climaxes and adding further intensity to the action on the mat.