CHENNAI: Not long ago, three selected wrestlers were caught in doping cases ahead of the 2026 Asian Games forcing India to go unrepresented in their respective weight categories in Japan. Besides, used syringes are a common sight every time a national tournament is conducted in the country be it the nationals, Federation Cup or ranking series.

In its bid to counter doping menace and ensure fair play, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), probably for the first time, has decided to depute a team of vigilance officers during the senior national championships scheduled at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi from December 21 to 23. These vigilance officers will not just closely monitor participants but also frisk them in case of need. The federation also said that it will suitably reward a person, who provides credible evidence of a wrestler using a performance-enhancing drug during the championship.

The WFI issued a circular in this regard on Monday and issued instructions to wrestlers, coaches, team officials and other concerned persons to extend their full cooperation to the vigilance officers.

To make the event a syringe-free competition, the WFI has decided to implement strict vigilance and monitoring throughout the championship, read the circular sent to all the affiliated units and authorities concerned. "Any wrestler found using a syringe during the championship or found in possession of a syringe in their bag or personal belongings shall be liable to disciplinary action including a ban of four years from all wrestling-related activities, subject to the applicable disciplinary procedure and regulations," said one of the measures prescribed under strict prohibitions.