CHENNAI: Not long ago, three selected wrestlers were caught in doping cases ahead of the 2026 Asian Games forcing India to go unrepresented in their respective weight categories in Japan. Besides, used syringes are a common sight every time a national tournament is conducted in the country be it the nationals, Federation Cup or ranking series.
In its bid to counter doping menace and ensure fair play, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), probably for the first time, has decided to depute a team of vigilance officers during the senior national championships scheduled at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi from December 21 to 23. These vigilance officers will not just closely monitor participants but also frisk them in case of need. The federation also said that it will suitably reward a person, who provides credible evidence of a wrestler using a performance-enhancing drug during the championship.
The WFI issued a circular in this regard on Monday and issued instructions to wrestlers, coaches, team officials and other concerned persons to extend their full cooperation to the vigilance officers.
To make the event a syringe-free competition, the WFI has decided to implement strict vigilance and monitoring throughout the championship, read the circular sent to all the affiliated units and authorities concerned. "Any wrestler found using a syringe during the championship or found in possession of a syringe in their bag or personal belongings shall be liable to disciplinary action including a ban of four years from all wrestling-related activities, subject to the applicable disciplinary procedure and regulations," said one of the measures prescribed under strict prohibitions.
The circular also talks about deployment of a dedicated team of vigilance officers. "The team shall closely monitor the activities of wrestlers and maintain strict vigilance to ensure compliance with the prescribed guidelines," said the circular.
"Wrestlers including the women usually carry bags to restrooms. Most of the time, the syringes are hidden in the bags. So we have decided to depute vigilance officers around the restrooms. They will be given the rights to check the bags and frisk wrestlers. If the wrestlers in question do not cooperate then these officers can film them using their mobile cameras," a WFI official told this daily.
The official informed that the vigilance officers comprising male and female volunteers will be handed identity cards as well. "They will be deputed to places where wrestlers usually resort to such ban activities. If any wrestler does not cooperate with them then they can intimate the WFI," added the official.
The circular also promises reward for providing evidence. "The WFI has also decided that any person, including a coach, referee, wrestler or any other individual, who provides credible evidence of a wrestler using a syringe during the championship, shall be suitably rewarded by the federation," further read the circular.
The official, however, did not reveal the exact reward policy and said the step was taken to encourage onlookers to report any illegal activities to the federation. "The primary objective of this initiative is to maintain discipline, ensure fair play, promote clean sports practices and safeguard the integrity of wrestling," said the circular.