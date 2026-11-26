CHENNAI: Visa problem has reared its ugly head again and once more Indian wrestlers, especially minors, are at the receiving end. Given the time constraints, as many as 60 U17 wrestlers and about a dozen of their U20 counterparts may miss the flight to Polokwane, South Africa due to the issue.
Last month, U20 and below unemployed wrestlers from the country faced the same issue and most of them could not compete in the U23 World Championships held in Las Vegas, USA from October 12 to 18. A couple of months before it, the country's wrestlers were denied visas for the U20 World Championships held in Bratislava, Slovakia from August 16 to 23. Alleged illegal human trafficking by some other Indian team in the past in Slovakia led to the issue.
The Rainbow Nation is hosting Commonwealth Championships for senior, U20 and U17 wrestlers from December 4 to 6 with the tournament starting with competitions in two afore-mentioned age-groups. The Indian wrestlers are scheduled to depart in batches after midnight on December 2, which leaves them with almost no time to procure visas.
A national federation is allowed to send two teams for the event, which in turn means 60 wrestlers in each category (men's freestyle and Greco-Roman, and women's wrestling in senior and age-group sections). The championship format gives each federation a liberty to field 20 wrestlers (two each in a weight division) taking total strength to 60 in each category.
Indian citizens have two options to procure visas — ETA (electronic travel authorisation) for adult travellers (18 and above) and VFS Global/Consular route for minors — for short stays (up to 90 days). What seems to have caused the issue is the fact that the VFS Global in India has announced temporary suspension of short-term visa applications in October at certain centres including Delhi, Gurugram, Jaipur and Kolkata). The High Commission of the Republic of South Africa issued an instruction in this regard on October 20.
"Minor wrestlers are facing problems," a Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) source told this daily. "They cannot apply through ETA and VFS Global is not giving any appointment to them. The federation tried to procure e-visas but the process requires not only passports of the wrestlers but also of their parents. It is also demanding consent letters from a court or a competent authority. Practically, doing that for 60 U17 wrestlers is impossible as most of the parents do not possess passports. Even if they do that somehow, then the consent letter is the issue. Also, there is an issue with surnames. Wrestlers usually do not write their surnames and that is causing a lot of trouble," added the source.
It was learnt that the WFI has now asked wrestlers to complete the formalities by themselves. "The WFI tried to get in touch with the South Africa High Commission in New Delhi but it went in vain. We have intimated the organiser, South Africa Wrestling Federation and are banking on it to help us," said the source. The wrestlers are running out of time (they have only Friday and Monday to complete the process with Saturday and Sunday being holidays) and it looks difficult for them to procure visas especially when they themselves are applying for e-visas.
Trials to select senior teams for the championships were held on November 13. The WFI also held separate selection trials on November 6 to pick the teams of the U17 and U20 wrestlers. A national camp began for the selected wrestlers soon after the trials but all the efforts put in by the minor wrestlers could go down the drain if they were not able to get the visas in the next few days.
Chronic problem
Aug 2026: Indian wrestlers faced issues in procuring visas for Slovakia to compete at the U20 Worlds. Alleged human trafficking by an Indian sports team in the past caused the issue
Oct 2026: U20 and below unemployed wrestlers were denied visas by US Embassy for the U23 Worlds
Nov 2026: Minors once again face issue in getting visas for South Africa