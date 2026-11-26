CHENNAI: Visa problem has reared its ugly head again and once more Indian wrestlers, especially minors, are at the receiving end. Given the time constraints, as many as 60 U17 wrestlers and about a dozen of their U20 counterparts may miss the flight to Polokwane, South Africa due to the issue.

Last month, U20 and below unemployed wrestlers from the country faced the same issue and most of them could not compete in the U23 World Championships held in Las Vegas, USA from October 12 to 18. A couple of months before it, the country's wrestlers were denied visas for the U20 World Championships held in Bratislava, Slovakia from August 16 to 23. Alleged illegal human trafficking by some other Indian team in the past in Slovakia led to the issue.

The Rainbow Nation is hosting Commonwealth Championships for senior, U20 and U17 wrestlers from December 4 to 6 with the tournament starting with competitions in two afore-mentioned age-groups. The Indian wrestlers are scheduled to depart in batches after midnight on December 2, which leaves them with almost no time to procure visas.

A national federation is allowed to send two teams for the event, which in turn means 60 wrestlers in each category (men's freestyle and Greco-Roman, and women's wrestling in senior and age-group sections). The championship format gives each federation a liberty to field 20 wrestlers (two each in a weight division) taking total strength to 60 in each category.

Indian citizens have two options to procure visas — ETA (electronic travel authorisation) for adult travellers (18 and above) and VFS Global/Consular route for minors — for short stays (up to 90 days). What seems to have caused the issue is the fact that the VFS Global in India has announced temporary suspension of short-term visa applications in October at certain centres including Delhi, Gurugram, Jaipur and Kolkata). The High Commission of the Republic of South Africa issued an instruction in this regard on October 20.