CHENNAI: A ray of hope seems to have emerged for India U17 wrestlers, who have been struggling to get South Africa visas for the upcoming Commonwealth Championships. A day after this daily highlighted the issue, South African Wrestling Federation (SAWF has confirmed it has got in touch with its government and requested it to sort out the issue as soon as possible.

"All I can say at the moment is that the whole issue with all correspondence has been escalated to the Department of Sport as an urgent matter," Sakkie Bosse, SAWF president, told this daily. He further informed that he is in direct touch with the government and expects a solution by Monday. "We hope to get an answer by Monday. I am in direct contact with them and with the Indian Wrestling Federation. I have sent examples of the problems to the department and I am sure they will treat it with urgency," he added.

The SAWF also issued a statement, which is in possession of TNIE, in this regard on Friday night. "The South African Wrestling Federation (SAWF) is aware of the visa difficulties facing members of the Indian delegation, particularly younger wrestlers, ahead of the Commonwealth Wrestling Championships in Polokwane from 4 to 6 December 2026. We recognise the uncertainty this has caused for athletes and their families, especially after months of preparation and with their departure approaching," read the statement.

The federation, however, said the visa process and decisions on individual applications are responsibility of the government. "The SAWF has done everything within its power to assist the Indian delegation. We have pursued several avenues to help resolve the matter. The visa process and decisions on individual applications are the responsibility of the South African government. As the host federation, the SAWF has no authority to issue visas, waive requirements or override the government’s process," it added.

As its chief told TNIE, the SAWF urged the authorities to treat the matter with urgency. "We urge the relevant South African authorities to give these applications their urgent attention, given the limited time before the team is due to travel. The SAWF remains available to assist wherever it can, and we sincerely hope to welcome the Indian wrestlers to Polokwane and see them compete."