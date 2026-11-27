CHENNAI: Unnati Hooda won an all-Indian meeting against Anmol Kharb in the women's singles quarterfinal to set up a clash with No 2 seed Tanvi Sharma in the last-four stage of the ongoing Syed Modi International in Lucknow on Friday.

Unnati, who has three World Tour titles to her name so far, had to dig deep to get the better of Anmol. The 19-year-old won 21-19, 15-21, 21-18 in 1 hour and 17 minutes. Tanvi, who's eyeing her second Super 300 title of the season, also had to grind for over an hour during her match against Ni Kadek Dhinda Amartya Pratiwi of Indonesia in the other quarterfinals. The No 2 seed won 21-19, 18-21, 21-14 in 63 minutes.

Tanvi and Unnati have crossed paths just once in 2022 with the latter winning in straight games. Unnati has the upper hand in terms of more experience at the elite level but Tanvi has made notable strides in the last one year or so to make this an interesting tussle.

World Championships medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand reached the women's doubles without having to enter the court as their opponents — Margot Lambert and Camille Pognante of France — handed a walkover. The Indian pair, the No 1 seeds, will face Polina Buhrova and Yevhenila Kantemyr of Ukraine, who beat India's Ashwini Bhat K and Shikha Gautam 13-21, 21-12, 22-20, in the last-four stage.

Mixed doubles combination of Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram and Reshika Uthayasooriyan also booked a semifinal berth.

Meanwhile, it was the end of the campaign for Tasnim Mir, Tushar Suveer (both singles), Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun (men's doubles).