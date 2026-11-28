CHENNAI: Promising singles specialist Tanvi Sharma and World Championships medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are a step away from the top prize in their respective categories at the ongoing Syed Modi International tournament in Lucknow.

Tanvi won (11-21, 21-10, 21-13) an all-Indian women's singles meeting against Unnati Hooda to reach the final while Treesa and Jolly came from behind to overcome Polina Buhrova and Yevheniia Kantemyr of Ukraine 13-21, 21-10, 21-12 to be one hit away from capturing the Super 300 meet for the third successive time.

Meeting for just the second time at the international level, Tanvi, guilty of unforced errors made a slow start as Unnati raced to big lead before pocketing Game 1 by a comfortable margin. But after the change of ends, Tanvi, chasing her second Super 300 title of the season, made a strong start to take a commanding lead. Unnati stood helpless as Tanvi landed some sharp returns on both sides of the court to maintain her advantage.

She was on point in her net game as well, racing to 11-4 lead within seven minutes. Following the breather, Tanvi kept up her dominance and eventually clinched the game to take the match to decider.

Mixing her shots wisely, Tanvi continued to apply the pressure on her opponent, forcing her to err in the process. Tanvi constantly attacked her backhand and mixed it up with drop shots, something that help her set up winners on many occasions.

In no time, Tanvi had a handy 16-7 lead and it was a foregone conclusion after that. Unnati landed some neat winners but it was too little, too late.

Tanvi will go on to face Supanida Katethong of Thailand, who beat No 1 seed Riko Gunji of Japan in the other semifinal, in the final.

Later, Treesa and Gayatri flirted with danger after conceding the first game against Buhrova and Kantemyr. However, they asserted their class to level the scores before going on to seal the deal.