DOHA: George Russell seized his sixth pole position of a disappointing season on Saturday when he outpaced Mercedes team-mate and new world champion Kimi Antonelli in a tightly-contested qualifying session at the Qatar Grand Prix.

The 28-year-old Briton, looking calm and recovered after his feud with four-time champion Max Verstappen in Las Vegas, clocked a best lap in one minute and 21.695 seconds to outpace the frustrated 20-year-old Italian by 0.128sec.

It was Russell's on-track response to his critics after a difficult week and left Antonelli annoyed by Mercedes's decision to send him out ahead of Russell for his final flying laps.

In a dramatic final run, 2025 champion Lando Norris was third for McLaren ahead of his team-mate Oscar Piastri, pushing Isack Hadjar back to fifth ahead of his Red Bull team-mate four-time champion Verstappen.

Charles Leclerc was seventh for Ferrari ahead of Racing Bulls' Arvid Lindblad, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in the second Ferrari and Liam Lawson.

It was Russell's 13th career pole and gave him satisfaction after a difficult week during which he had been advised to do his talking on track following his war of words with Verstappen.

"The car has been a pleasure to drive this weekend and it is a great feeling to be back on pole," he said.

"It's a high-speed track and it showcases the strengths of our car and I always enjoy this track."