CHENNAI: Treesa Jolly and Pullela Gopichand had the title by their sight but they just couldn't apply the finishing touches on Sunday. The Indian pair squandered a five-point advantage toward the dying stages of the women's doubles final against Isyana Syahira Meida and Rinjani Kwinnara Nastine of Indonesia in the Syed Modi International meet in Lucknow to miss out on their target - a third straight crown at the BWF Super 300 tournament.

The Indian duo, who captured the bronze medal during the World Championships, lost 24-22, 12-21, 19-21 in 69 enthralling battle.

Long rallies, sharp returns, heavy smashes, some mind-mending defence, it was a women's doubles final that had everything.

After a close early exchanges, the Indonesian pairing held the edge until the business end and it seemed like they would pocket the game with ease. But the Indian duo, especially Jolly at the back court, suddenly sprung to life to capture four straight points and bring the tie alive.

They went on to save one more match point before going on to complete a superb come-from-behind win. The Indians had the crowd support and the all-important momentum by their side.

However, the Indonesians flipped the script in a dramatic fashion. They mixed their shots well and the Indians had no answer, eventually going on to concede the game.

Trailing 3-7 in the decider, the Indians were clearly lacking ideas. However, just like the closing stages of Game 1, the Indians came to life with some attacking play, closing the gap in no time before going on to take the lead with six straight points.

With the crowd finding their full voice, the Indians continued to control the proceeding with Treesa continuing to produce big winners from the back. With the score reading 19-14 in Indian duo's favour, it seemed like victory was well within their reach. But the Indonesians turned the tide in their favour in quick time. They had saved the best for last as they reeled off seven consecutive points to snatch the title.

Earlier, Indonesia had three finalists who had lost in the other categories - mixed doubles, men's singles and men's doubles. From their perspective, this thrilling win was a welcome balm.