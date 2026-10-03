How Salt Lake Stadium is leaving no stone unturned for India vs Brazil match

KOLKATA: THE last time the Salt Lake Stadium (also known as the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan) here witnessed a high-profile football event, it ended in chaos. It was supposed to be a celebration of football’s greatest product, Lionel Messi, at the Mecca of Indian football. However, marred by gross crowd mismanagement and logistical failures, the event was scrutinized heavily.
Messi, it needs to be noted, had prematurely ended his walk of honour in the pitch after fans had stormed the pitch as they vented their frustrations over a lack of a proper viewpoint.
Now, the stadium will grace another high-profile event. Five-time World champions Brazil arrive here as a team to face India for the very first time on Saturday. When news of it came in July, it brought about a sense of excitement and skepticism, considering Indian football’s key problems.
But from the organisational perspective, those involved from the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the teams, security forces, city and state police are not leaving a stone unturned to ensure a smooth conduct of the contest.
For instance, water bottles are not allowed inside the stadium. The seat numbers are now clearly defined for fans to take seats. Instead of water bottles, free drinking water kiosks are set on all the ramps leading to the stands. Additionally, volunteers from the National Cadet Corps have also been brought to facilitate their entry into the stands and help fans with their seat numbers.
With regards to security arrangements, Brazil had reportedly arranged private security for Carlo Ancelotti’s star players in Kolkata. They will be responsible for ensuring the safety of the team and the players.
As of 2.30pm on Saturday, around 600 cops were deployed, with more arriving closer to kick-off time at 7.30pm. A few had already positioned themselves in the VIP gates to contain the crowd when the team buses arrived. A few cops were seen equipped with cricket helmets and lathis, as they prepared for the surge in fans then. “Cops from across the state and different jurisdictions of the city have been deployed here. We are expecting around 60,000 fans,” a police official said.
Apart from them, Central Police Reserve Force (CRPF) teams, Counter-Insurgency Forces (CIF) have also been present across in various entry points of the stadium.
Banners under scanner
As one enters the Salt Lake Stadium via the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass, small banners of Saturday’s game with key players from both sides and a larger sized portrait of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari were seen.
It can be safely said that these banners were installed by the sponsors. However, it has attracted criticism. “The chief minister has featured his own photo more prominently than those of the match stars,” read the caption of a X post by a Brazilian scribe.