How Salt Lake Stadium is leaving no stone unturned for India vs Brazil match

KOLKATA: THE last time the Salt Lake Stadium (also known as the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan) here witnessed a high-profile football event, it ended in chaos. It was supposed to be a celebration of football’s greatest product, Lionel Messi, at the Mecca of Indian football. However, marred by gross crowd mismanagement and logistical failures, the event was scrutinized heavily.

Messi, it needs to be noted, had prematurely ended his walk of honour in the pitch after fans had stormed the pitch as they vented their frustrations over a lack of a proper viewpoint.

Now, the stadium will grace another high-profile event. Five-time World champions Brazil arrive here as a team to face India for the very first time on Saturday. When news of it came in July, it brought about a sense of excitement and skepticism, considering Indian football’s key problems.

But from the organisational perspective, those involved from the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the teams, security forces, city and state police are not leaving a stone unturned to ensure a smooth conduct of the contest.

For instance, water bottles are not allowed inside the stadium. The seat numbers are now clearly defined for fans to take seats. Instead of water bottles, free drinking water kiosks are set on all the ramps leading to the stands. Additionally, volunteers from the National Cadet Corps have also been brought to facilitate their entry into the stands and help fans with their seat numbers.