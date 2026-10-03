India suffer 0-4 loss against Brazil in Kolkata friendly

KOLKATA: For a moment, it looked like Brazil were on the backfoot. The first 15 minutes saw India — ranked 138 — more incisive in their attack in their historic meeting against the celebrated football side here on Saturday. It was just what India head coach Khalid Jamil wanted — a compact backline with long balls launched into the channels. It got the 51,000 fans at the Salt Lake Stadium excited and Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti — usually a calm head — barking instructions on the touchline.

But that did not last long. Chelsea winger Estevao danced his way through the Indian defence from the right channel and launched a shot towards goal. India keeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made an attempt to keep it out but it was too late as the ball hit the back of the net. Vinicius Jr, who started the match, also got the crowd going but could not convert his promising runs into something substantial. While he got to make his trademark runs, his execution was far from satisfactory. However, it mattered little as Pedro doubled the lead on the stroke of half time. Feeding on a through ball from Estevao, his shot was not powerful but Gurpreet's legs could not keep it out as the ball bounced into the net.

The star of the second half was Vinicius's replacement and Atletico Madrid winger Samuel Lino. His first major involvement was a sweet finish, as Pedro spotted his run. One-on-one with the keeper, Lino deposited it into the far corner in style. Then the rest of the game was a mere formality. With Lino still showing energy in an otherwise sordid second half, his foray from the left channel ended in a powerful shot which beat Sandhu at the near post, sealing a comfortable 4-0 win for the famed tourists, who were making a rare visit to India.

For the Indians, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. However, Saturday's match just showed the massive difference in class between a top-ranked side and a team struggling in Asia.

India will be hoping for an improved show when they take two-time World Cup winners Uruguay on Tuesday.