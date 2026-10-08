Visa row: US Embassy accepts India wrestlers' documents and passports

CHENNAI: In a big relief for Indian U23 wrestlers, the US Embassy in New Delhi accepted passports and documents of all but two of them on Thursday. All of them appeared for visa interviews. Only a day before, the Embassy refused visas to nine out of 16 wrestlers on ground of their age, which was 20 or below and employment status. It stirred a controversy as this daily reported the issue first.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) then wrote to the world governing body, United World Wrestling (UWW), which in turn assured it of country's wrestlers' participation in the U23 World Championships scheduled in Las Vegas, USA from October 12 to 18. The WFI also received a mail from its US counterpart late on Wednesday night.

The second batch, which visited the Embassy on Thursday, comprised 40 members including 14 wrestlers. "Documents and passports of all players except two were accepted. They are expected to get their visas by Friday. Passports of the remaining two wrestlers were damaged. The duo was asked to submit the fresh passports following which visas will be issued to them," a WFI official told this daily.

Interestingly, most of the wrestlers, whose documents were accepted, are 20 or below and unemployed but situation was quite different this time. "We got the mail from the USA Wrestling also on Wednesday night. The body expressed regret and urged us to send the names of the wrestlers, who were refused visas. It said it will speak to the US government to facilitate visa approval of those nine wrestlers. We mailed them immediately and expect a reply late by Thursday evening because of a different time zone between the two countries," added the official.

Things need to move in right direction quickly if the Indian team still wishes to compete in the tournament as the wrestlers have only a day left for procuring visas. "Friday will be the working day after which the Embassy will remain closed for the next three days with Monday being the Columbus Day. So it's better if all the wrestlers and support staff get the visas by Friday. Any delay could make the team's participation in the tournament doubtful," said the official.