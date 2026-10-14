Punch & counter-punch: BFI chief and secretary general suspend each other

CHENNAI: Days after boxing had its best show at the Asian Games, the body that is controlling sport in India, is in a mess. Apparently, it all started when Boxing Federation of India (BFI) secretary called for a no-confidence motion against its president on October 28 through a circular on October 8 (as mentioned in a letter on October 14). Days later, the president suspends the secretary and on Wednesday, the secretary strips president of all its powers. Basically, plunging the whole boxing ecosystem into a big void while staring at an uncertain future. Just to add to the intrigue, the BFI has not been in the best books of the sports ministry, of late with funds getting withheld.

With this recent turmoil, there is a possibility that the federation is heading towards Table Tennis Federation of India way where the body has been de-recognised by the sports ministry and an ad hoc committee was put in place by the Indian Olympic Association. There is a possibility that the BFI would be suspended and ad hoc body formed. Ever since its last election last year, the federation has been fragile. One must also note that Pramod Kumar, the secretary, was seen as a staunch Ajay Singh supporter at the time of election.

First the BFI, in a letter — dated 13/10/2026 and signed by Singh — sent to affiliated state associations, sports ministry, World Boxing and Indian Olympic Association, had claimed that several inquiries are pending against Kumar for alleged financial irregularities. The BFI said that they issued him a show cause notice twice — 10/10/2026 and 12/10/2026. The suspension order was sent a day later. Hours later, the secretary general, in a letter addressed to Singh on 14/10/2026, hit back by issuing an order of suspension to the president.

"Being habitual of having almost no regard for the democratic set up and treating Boxing Federation of India as your fiefdom, you showed no regard for the served upon Cease-and-Desist Notice dated 08.10.2026 in continuation Of General Meeting of the General Body to deliberate and vote upon the Motion of No Confidence against you, you have continued to assert executive control over the day-to-day administration of the Federation," the letter stated.

"This unwarranted interference directly violates the constitutional framework of the Boxing Federation of India, causes administrative disarray, and threatens to compromise the sanctity and fair conduct of the upcoming Special General Meeting scheduled for 28.10.2026."

All the letters are with the sports ministry and the IOA. It needs to be seen how they react and will depend on who enjoys the majority. A two-third majority is required to remove a president or secretary. According to the BFI constitution, the president has the powers to suspend an elected member. On the other hand, if there is a two-third majority, the secretary can call for a special general meeting if he has written request from 2/3 members of the executive council.

The BFI (Singh's letter), who had earlier slapped a suspension order on Kumar on the basis of various allegations, later rejected the counter-order sent by Kumar. "According to BFI, Mr Pramod Kumar had already been suspended from exercising the functions of Secretary General before issuing the purported suspension letter dated 14 October. BFI’s position is that he therefore had no authority to issue that communication on the Federation’s behalf," the BFI said in a separate statement. "BFI rejects the purported suspension of its President as unauthorised and without constitutional basis."

The secretary, on his part felt, that since the no-confidence motion has already been initiated and the president did not have the right to suspend anyone.

"This is to formally inform you that, after extensive deliberation and careful consideration of the serious allegations and circumstances concerning the conduct of Mr. Pramod Kumar, the President of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), in exercise of the powers under Clauses 24(xvi) and 24(xxxvi) of the BFI Constitution, has been compelled to suspend him from the office of Secretary General with immediate effect, pending completion of the ongoing inquiries and investigations," the BFI letter (Dated October 13), rubber-stamped by Singh, read.

"Consequent to his suspension, Mr. Pramod Kumar shall cease to exercise all powers, functions and responsibilities attached to the office of Secretary General. He also stands relieved from all BFI committees, subcommittees, commissions, working groups and other bodies in which he serves or represents," the letter added.

The suspension had come hours after Kumar had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing Singh and BFI Executive Director of "criminal intimidation" to thwart the proposed no-confidence motion, a charge that Malik dismissed as "baseless".

It is interesting to note other members of BFI's affiliated units are not amused with the development and keeping a close watch. One faction, the northeast boxing association has said in a letter, addressed to the secretary, if the impasse is not resolved amicably, the NorthEast units, comprising at least 10 state associations, would take part in the no-confidence motion initiated by the secretary. "However, in the event the matter is not resolved amicably through mutual consultation and the involvement of all concerned parties, NEBA shall participate in the Special General Meeting and the proceedings of the Motion of No Confidence as initiated by the Secretary General," said one letter.