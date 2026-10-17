From bronze at U23 Asian meet to silver at U23 Worlds: Wrestler Amruta's rise

CHENNAI: Maharashtra's Amruta Pujari was the lone woman wrestler from India to enter the final of the ongoing U23 World Championships in Las Vegas, USA. The 22-year-old might have lost the gold medal bout against Iryna Zablotska of Ukraine on Friday night but the silver medal highlighted her growth as a wrestler only in a few months. In May this year, she won bronze at the U23 Asian Championships and the second-place finish in the world meet shows her rapid progression.

Hailing from the historic town of Shirol in Kolhapur district, where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his army defeated the Mughal Empire in a war, Amruta followed the footsteps of her grandfather and great grandfather. It was under the rule of Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Kolhapur became a hotbed for traditional mud wrestling. The ruler sponsored wrestlers from the area by fulfilling their dietary requirements and arranging local dangals for them. Amruta's great grandfather was one of those wrestlers and fittingly enough Amruta decided to carry forward that legacy even as her father Shashikant Pujari bucked the trend and decided to work in a nearby sugar mill. For Amruta, RUBICS group, sponsors her dietary and travel requirements.

"She started with a small akhara in the town before shifting to Loknete Sadashivrao Mandlik National Wrestling SAI Centre at Murgud, Kolhapur," Dada Lavate, the coach, who built a hostel for girls on his ow n initiative at the centre, told this daily. Amruta moved to the centre around six years ago and won the Maharashtra Kesari women's title in 2023. This year, she clinched two titles in the same event held in Solapur.