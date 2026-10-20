Indian wrestling HPD from America slams US visa denial to country's wrestlers for U23 World Championships

CHENNAI: "That was stupid. Because they were unemployed, but almost, I mean, I'm going to be honest, like how many people from different countries that are under U20s have jobs?". That was the response of American Ian Butler, who is Indian wrestling high performance director (HPD), when asked about refusal of visas to the country's wrestlers for the recently-concluded U23 World Championships in Las Vegas, USA.
As reported by TNIE, as many as four women and five men Greco-Roman wrestlers were denied visas by the US Embassy for either being 20 or below and unemployed. Incidentally, Butler accompanied the team for the event and was heartbroken when he heard about the visa refusal before flying out for Las Vegas.
Butler, who took over as the wrestling HPD earlier this year, minced no words while slamming the country of his birth and insisted such issues have to be resolved with the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics less than a couple of years away. "I'm concerned. You can not bid and host these world events if you're not going to let the other countries in, then we're not going to have a game. We're not going to have the Olympic games, like it's my concern and they need to figure it out. To be honest because I would hate to see us eliminated by just (not participating), it's not our fault, right? It's just visas because like they need to solve it, and not only they need to solve it for India, they need to solve it for everybody else," he opined.
Butler has been working extensively with Indian women wrestlers since his arrival and was expecting them to return with quite a few medals from Las Vegas. Given the turn of events, only six out of 10 could make it to the USA. The reduced participation, in turn, took a toll on their show as Indian women managed to win only a silver and a bronze in two separate weight categories. They finished sixth overall. Butler said the overall standing would have been far better had Indian women took part in all weight categories. "...we would have been placed in the top three easily - at least for the girls."
Ahilya Shatrughan Shinde was one such wrestler. She was denied a US visa for being 19. She, however, competed in senior selection trials and booked a place for the Senior World Championships scheduled in Astana, Kazakhstan later this month. Butler said Ahilya could have finished on the podium had she competed at the U23 Worlds. "I guarantee you she would have (won a medal). So I think they really need to solve this problem. And, and it's not only like I am the director of India, but it's for the whole world. They need to solve this problem."
He also touched upon the issues teams faced during the football World Cup, which the USA jointly hosted along with Canada and Mexico. "They're going for sports, but I also think it's an American thing like the (football) World Cup, right? ...they need to solve this problem before the Olympics, that's what my concern is."
What makes the situation even more worrisome for India is the fact that the USA is in contention to host the second Ranking Series in May next year and 2027 World Championships. Both events are Olympic qualifiers. "We had U23s here, the first experience was horrible, and now we have what? I think the senior World Championship is here next year, which is very important for a wrestler striving to qualify for the Games," he added.
Butler also opined things have changed drastically back in the USA ever since the war started as even American citizens are facing visa issues. "Ever since the war started, the United States has changed and a lot of things for the whole world. I never had to get a visa to go to the UK and now I need a visa for it. I think because the USA is causing I want to call it problems, but I mean since the USA goes I think everything else has tightened up, that they don't want a lot of people in because I don't know, like you make enemies, now you have to watch your back, you know?"