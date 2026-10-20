Indian wrestling HPD from America slams US visa denial to country's wrestlers for U23 World Championships

CHENNAI: "That was stupid. Because they were unemployed, but almost, I mean, I'm going to be honest, like how many people from different countries that are under U20s have jobs?". That was the response of American Ian Butler, who is Indian wrestling high performance director (HPD), when asked about refusal of visas to the country's wrestlers for the recently-concluded U23 World Championships in Las Vegas, USA.

As reported by TNIE, as many as four women and five men Greco-Roman wrestlers were denied visas by the US Embassy for either being 20 or below and unemployed. Incidentally, Butler accompanied the team for the event and was heartbroken when he heard about the visa refusal before flying out for Las Vegas.

Butler, who took over as the wrestling HPD earlier this year, minced no words while slamming the country of his birth and insisted such issues have to be resolved with the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics less than a couple of years away. "I'm concerned. You can not bid and host these world events if you're not going to let the other countries in, then we're not going to have a game. We're not going to have the Olympic games, like it's my concern and they need to figure it out. To be honest because I would hate to see us eliminated by just (not participating), it's not our fault, right? It's just visas because like they need to solve it, and not only they need to solve it for India, they need to solve it for everybody else," he opined.

Butler has been working extensively with Indian women wrestlers since his arrival and was expecting them to return with quite a few medals from Las Vegas. Given the turn of events, only six out of 10 could make it to the USA. The reduced participation, in turn, took a toll on their show as Indian women managed to win only a silver and a bronze in two separate weight categories. They finished sixth overall. Butler said the overall standing would have been far better had Indian women took part in all weight categories. "...we would have been placed in the top three easily - at least for the girls."