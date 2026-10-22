Harry Kane has a big night in Bayern Munich's 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Champions League.

ROME: A goal and an assist from Harry Kane wasn't enough for Bayern Munich to beat Arsenal.

Kane's England teammate Declan Rice scored a second-half equalizer for last season's runner-up to secure a 2-2 draw at six-time winner Bayern in a matchup of two European heavyweights in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Rice traded passes with Viktor Gyokeres before finding the target eight minutes from time.

Kane converted a penalty earlier in the second half to increase his total to 16 goals in 23 career matches against Arsenal, having scored every season against the London club from 2014-15 to 2023-24 — mostly with Tottenham.

Kane also sent Alphonso Davies in on goal when Bayern responded to Eberechi Eze's opener for Arsenal.

It was Kane’s 10th straight Champions League match with a goal – moving within one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of scoring in 11 consecutive games (set in 2017 and 2018).

“We had some good moments, just not enough over the full 90 (minutes),” Kane said.