Wrong anthems played at Asian Para Games after mishap-marred Asian Games

Wrong national anthems were played three times at theAsian Para Gamesin Japan's Nagoya this week, prompting the mayor to apologise just days after the city hosted the mishap-plagued Asian Games.

The Asian Para Games is taking place in the central Japanese hub city through Saturday, featuring around 4,000 athletes and officials in 18 sports.

Nagoya Mayor Ichiro Hirosawa apologised on Wednesday for the latest error, which occurred despite officials' pledges to implement steps to prevent mistakes, including playing the correct national anthems.

"These things happened during the Asian Games, so of course the operations were reviewed and examined based on the lessons learned. The fact that it happened again is really just unacceptable," the mayor told a press conference.

On Monday, a Taiwanese athlete won a men's para taekwondo competition, but the Iranian anthem was played in its entirety, according to Nagoya officials at the mayor's press conference.

Officials realised their mistake after the ceremony, they said.

On the same day, the Iranian anthem was played again during a women's para taekwondo ceremony, where a Mongolian competitor was receiving the gold medal, according to the city.

The incorrect music was stopped after the Mongolian delegation pointed out the error.