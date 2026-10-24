Lionel Messi receives top Spanish award from heir to throne

OVIEDO: Lionel Messi received Spain's most prestigious sports award on Friday in recognition of his glittering career and his work for disadvantaged children's access to health and education.

The Argentine forward, 39, was named winner of the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports in June, with the jury hailing "the most successful footballer of all time" and his social work.

Dozens of fans wearing Argentina football shirts cheered and chanted Messi's name as he arrived to the sound of bagpipes and drums at the ceremony in Oviedo, capital of the northern Spanish region of Asturias.

Messi collected a formal roll of parchment from Princess Leonor, the heir to the Spanish throne after whom the awards are named, who lauded his "unique career".

"He turned the extraordinary into routine by reading the game and deciding on the most effective option in fractions of a second, while respecting the collective essence above ego," Leonor said.

One of the greatest footballers of all time, Messi has won eight Ballon d'Or titles, a World Cup and dozens of trophies at club level.

He spent 21 years at Barcelona where he played in a side that dominated Spain and Europe under Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique.