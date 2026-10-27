Tamil Nadu thrower Dharanidharan improves PB thrice but 80m pursuit continues

CHENNAI: FROM the fields of his hometown in Pappanadu in Thanjavur district to the picturesque evening sun at Eugene in the western end of the United States of America, Tamil Nadu's javelin exponent T Dharanidharan has come a long way. After finishing sixth at the World U20 Athletics Championships in August this year with a mark of 72.35m, the 19-year-old wanted to make amends.

And on Tuesday at the National Youth Athletics Championships, he improved his life-time best mark by three metres. In a competitive field, he began with a 75.34m throw in the first attempt, throwing two metres better than his personal best (73.42m) at the Indian Athletics series-9 meet in Ludhiana in June. Then, he threw a metre further to return with a 76.18m throw. In the third attempt, he threw as far as 75.27m, which was his last legal attempt. “I worked on my running blocks. Earlier, they weren’t great, but now I see an improvement,” he told reporters, when asked about the work behind Tuesday's throws.

On any other day, a thrower, who would go on to improve his personal best thrice by three metres, would rejoice his improvement. But for Dharanidharan, it was still not good enough. “I tried for an 80-metre throw,” he said.

Coming close to that 80-metre mark was in fact Dharanidharan’s aim for the season. After throwing 73.42m in Ludhiana, there were expectations of him throwing farther in the big-ticket event. But he stuck around the same distance to finish sixth at the Worlds. But the experience in Eugene has helped him. “I got to rub shoulders with some world-class throwers. I learnt a lot from just observing them,” he said.

When he explained about his experience, his face glowed, and understandably so.