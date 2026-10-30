ISL: Chennaiyin FC hope to improve in front of goal

CHENNAI: “Goals win you football matches,” was what Chennaiyin FC coach Clifford Miranda repeated in his answers during Friday’s press conference ahead of the derby clash at home against Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League on Saturday.

The two-time winners have only a point and a goal to show for in their first three games, which were all played away. They endured a similar start last season (three away games and one point). While Miranda felt that the team had improved from last season in midfield, with and without the ball, he hoped to see improvement in converting chances into goals. “We are creating a lot of chances, our final entries are very good and we have more control and a more dynamic movement compared to last season. Scoring is the most difficult thing, but I believe we must start scoring because that's what wins you football matches,” he said on Friday.

Their success rate, with sealing big chances so far this season, has been a concern. According to statistics, their big chances per game is at 1.3, as of Friday. Number of big chances missed per game is 1.3. In comparison, Saturday's opponents Kerala, it can be said, have taken their chances. With their big chance per game at a lowly 0.3, their conversion rate is at 100. And considering their ordeal with pre-season and administrative overhaul, the Blasters have fairly done well in front of goal (they have scored three goals so far).