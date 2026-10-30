ISL: Chennaiyin FC hope to improve in front of goal

CHENNAI: “Goals win you football matches,” was what Chennaiyin FC coach Clifford Miranda repeated in his answers during Friday’s press conference ahead of the derby clash at home against Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League on Saturday.
The two-time winners have only a point and a goal to show for in their first three games, which were all played away. They endured a similar start last season (three away games and one point). While Miranda felt that the team had improved from last season in midfield, with and without the ball, he hoped to see improvement in converting chances into goals. “We are creating a lot of chances, our final entries are very good and we have more control and a more dynamic movement compared to last season. Scoring is the most difficult thing, but I believe we must start scoring because that's what wins you football matches,” he said on Friday.
Their success rate, with sealing big chances so far this season, has been a concern. According to statistics, their big chances per game is at 1.3, as of Friday. Number of big chances missed per game is 1.3. In comparison, Saturday's opponents Kerala, it can be said, have taken their chances. With their big chance per game at a lowly 0.3, their conversion rate is at 100. And considering their ordeal with pre-season and administrative overhaul, the Blasters have fairly done well in front of goal (they have scored three goals so far).
That is something the hosts hope to reverse. While the signing of attacking midfielder Madih Talal from erstwhile Jamshedpur FC has brought much needed creative impetus, their new forward recruit Ramon Tanque has not had the best of starts.
“It always takes time when you are building a new team. Ramon is new in this league, so it's not easy to adapt to a completely different league. We are building chemistry, talking every day, and trying to help each other. If you compare the first and last game, it's completely different. The first win will come, and more will follow,” Talal said.
Playing in a position where he can change games with his incisive passing, Talal felt that focusing on the process is important, rather than looking at the result. “I'm trying to help them as much as I can and I need to take more responsibility in this final third. Some days you might score three or five goals, some days you don't score. One day they will say you didn't score, and the next day they will say you are the best. We just have to continue to work like that and stay focused,” the midfielder said.
Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE on YouTube & Sony Sports Network