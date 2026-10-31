ISL: Chennaiyin's wait for goals continue after 0-0 draw vs Kerala

CHENNAI: ONE of the things that Chennaiyin FC head coach Clifford Miranda wanted to see when his men took on the Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday was goals. They had done everything right in the previous games but failed to find the back of the net. Before Saturday’s tie, the two-time ISL winners had scored only once this season.

The painful wait to see goals continued, as both teams played out an eventful 0-0 draw, with two red cards in stoppage time (E Imanishimwe of Chennaiyin and Andre Green of Kerala). It looked like that was going to change towards the end of regulation time when Chennaiyin forward Irfan Yadwad was in the box to finish a counter. While he could have struck the ball past a rushing keeper Amrinder Singh, his lobbed effort was parried away.

Singh kept the visitors in the game. He saved a point-blank effort from Imanishimwe off a 67th minute corner, and attacking midfielder Madih Talal’s effort from outside the box in the 57th. Unlike last season, the Stadium saw increased numbers in the stands. The excitement was palpable both outside and inside. But the first fifteen minutes of the match was anything but. Blasters tried to play it to their slow tempo. Chennaiyin began with some nerves but settled into the game, and by the first-half, Chennaiyin looked like the better team.