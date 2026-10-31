What next for Chennaiyin FC after goalless draw? 'Attackers need more belief and composure': Coach Miranda

On the day, Chennaiyin looked like the team to score. Playing most of the game at the opposition’s box with the ball, the hosts did everything right from build-up to finding the right pass but could not put the ball in the back of the net. I think we were very good in all the moments of the game, you know, the four the four important moments of the game: attacking and defending, the way how we were pressing, also in transition to attack, okay, and also in transition to defend. The only thing that was lacking was the goal and, but in that, that's what mattered,” he said.

Miranda calls out CFC’s scheduling

Just like last season, Chennaiyin FC began this season with three away games on the trot, which the coach believed was not ‘balanced.’ “Three games away and then you play two home games is not a good thing. It should be at least two (away games) and one (home) or one (away) and one (home), which I think is more balanced, rather than playing three away and then come and play. I'm sure the ones who have made must have had reasons,” he said.

One of the reasons behind the scheduling could be the availability of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, owned and managed by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu. As reported by this daily, Chennaiyin’s first home game was scheduled around this time of the season, with the stands and the pitch being prepared over the course of the month.