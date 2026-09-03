Hope to lower national record before Youth Olympics: TN sprinter Neil

CHENNAI: A few years ago, Neil Samraj took to sprints just for the adrenaline it gave not expecting anything out of it. Growing up in Venkatapuram, Coimbatore, a few videos of athletes sprinting on YouTube changed his outlook. As he saw athletes purr in the success, Samraj realised that he can be one of them too.

Now, at 17, he has rewritten the youth national record. On a windy evening at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana, Samraj defied doubters, not once but twice. In the semi-final, he had already broken the youth national record set by Anshu Rajak (10.63s) in 2023. But in the final, he further lowered it to 10.53s. “The track was very favourable to run. But the headwind was not favourable. So, there was a bit of a disadvantage. After that run in the semifinals, I gained a lot of confidence,” he told this daily. As the Indian sprint scene continues to gain momentum with records tumbling this year, Tamil Nadu teenager Neil Samraj R’s 10.53s run in the U18 men’s 100m final at the National Youth Athletics Championships comes as a big sign of encouragement.

The teenager, whose father works in a bank and mother is a government school teacher, convinced his parents that he would take up sprinting after watching a few videos on sprinting on YouTube. “It all began when I was studying in class IX. We were not that financially strong, but they managed to help me in their own ways," he explained.