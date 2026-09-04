Marathon man Zverev goes distance again to reach US Open third round

NEW YORK: Top seed Alexander Zverev was put through the late-night ringer once more before booking his place in the third round of the US Open on Friday.

The German star, who had finished a five-set first round battle in the early hours of Wednesday morning, was again forced to go the distance before grinding out a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 6-7 (3/7), 6-3 victory over France's Quentin Halys.

The 4hr 33 min slugfest was another gruelling outing on the Arthur Ashe Stadium show court for Zverev, who clinched victory at just after 2.15am local time.

The 29-year-old, who has spent nearly 10 hours on court in his opening two matches, will face Chile's Alejandro Tabilo in the next round.

"The performance was quite shit to be honest, but I won, that's the most important thing," Zverev said in an on-court interview afterwards.

"Another four-and-a-half hours, 2:15 am, that's what I go to the gym for," he added, before thanking die-hard fans who remained in the stadium for the end of the match.

"The couple thousand people (who stayed) made up for the 15,000 that left," he said.