Sabalenka edges Noskova to enter US Open semifinals

NEW YORK: Two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka rallied from a break down in the final set to hold off Wimbledon winner Elena Noskova 7-6 (7/1), 3-6, 7-6 (10/7) and reach the US Open semifinals on Tuesday.

Sabalenka needed all her resolve to withstand the sixth-seeded Czech, but finished it out fearlessly with an ace on match point in the 10-point match tiebreaker.

"What a battle," Sabalenka said. "I was pushing myself to the limit in this match especially in the third set. I honestly thought the match was over and that's what helped me to feel loose and go for my shots."

Sabalenka's precision and power were on full display, but as the resilient Noskova fought off multiple break points her frustration mounted and the Czech's confidence grew.

Noskova had all the momentum after breaking Sabalenka for a 3-2 lead in the third set, but Sabalenka dug in and broke back and they hurtled to the tiebreaker, where Sabalenka dropped the first two points before climbing back.

Sabalenka, who must retain her title to have a chance to keep the number one ranking, was all business as she opened with a love hold capped by an ace.

She broke a tentative Noskova in the second game on the way to a 3-0 lead, but the Czech was settling in, matching Sabalenka's power to extend the rallies and regaining the break in the ninth game with a ferocious service return.

Sabalenka reasserted herself in the tiebreaker, but she was unable to build on that momentum as she squandered three break chances in the opening game of the second set.

She let another chance get away in the fifth game before Noskova broke for a 4-2 lead, Sabalenka double faulting on break point.

Two games later Sabalenka was in trouble again. She fought off a set point with an ace before producing two more big serves to cut the gap to 5-3, but Noskova clinched the set in the next game with an ace on her fourth set point.

Sabalenka will face the winner of the all-American quarterfinal between third seed Jessica Pegula and Emma Navarro in the last four.