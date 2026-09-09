Sabalenka edges Noskova to keep US Open treble bid alive

NEW YORK: Two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka rallied in the final set to beat Linda Noskova on Tuesday and reach a sixth straight US Open semi-final.

Sabalenka triumphed 7-6 (7/1), 3-6, 7-6 (10/7) over the 21-year-old Wimbledon champion, who went toe-to-toe with the world number one on Arthur Ashe Stadium -- where men's defending champion Carlos Alcaraz faced eighth-seeded American Ben Shelton in the last match of the night.

"What a battle," Sabalenka told the crowd. "I was pushing myself to the limit, especially in the third set.

"I honestly thought that was it, the match was over, and that's what helped me to feel loose and go for my shots," added the Belarusian star, who trailed 4-2 in the third set after coughing up two double faults in the fifth game to surrender a break of serve.

Sabalenka will face a familiar opponent in the semi-final in Jessica Pegula, a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 winner over fellow American Emma Navarro.

Sabalenka beat Pegula in the 2024 US Open final -- still the American's only appearance in a Grand Slam title match -- and beat her again last year in the semi-finals.

Sabalenka looked headed for another Grand Slam disappointment in a season in which she has so far been unable to add to her stash of four major titles.